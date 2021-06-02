Pride Extension Announced For TRANSNATIONAL CABARET at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trans performers from the Bay Area and beyond bring audiences on a journey of self-love through original art.

Jun. 2, 2021  
In honor of Pride month and the Trans artists and activists who are a cornerstone of the LGBTQ+ community, New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced the extension of TransNational Cabaret, an exuberant performance dedicated to the power of being Trans.

Now streaming through June 30, this digital event features an array of Trans performers from the Bay Area and beyond as they bring audiences on a journey of self-love through original animation, poetry, voguing, and much more.

Transcultural. Transformative. Transcendent. Artists from across the country unite to unearth the joy, power and magic of being Trans in this effervescent celebration. Featuring a variety of innovative performances, TransNational Cabaret highlights the vibrant kaleidoscope of the Trans experience.

This thrilling declaration of pride in the Trans community was curated by Bay Area artists Richard A Mosqueda and Chris Steele AKA Polly Amber Ross (director and host, respectively) and conceived by NCTC Founding Artistic Director Ed Decker. Each performance is devised to showcase a different facet of the prism of Trans identity - from gender awakening and love to freedom and cultural revolution.

NCTC is proud to partner with these notable organizations that are doing important work to positively contribute to the Trans community: Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective, Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, For The Gworls, Fresh Meat Productions, San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives, Trans Lifeline, and Trans Youth Equality Foundation.

TransNational Cabaret will be available for streaming now through June 30. Admission is pay-what-you-wish, $5-40. Tickets are available at nctcsf.org.


