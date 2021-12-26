Plethos Will Host 5th Annual Soiree

Plethos 5th Annual Season Announcement Soiree Saturday, January 15 at the Castro Valley Marketplace, Plethos Productions will be hosting their 5th Annual Season Announcement Soiree - an unforgettable night of live performances featuring stand up comics, actors, singers, dancers and more. Plus raffles, games, drinks from Night Owl, and food from Akemi Sushi, Seven HIlls Baking Co. and more.

Everyone who has participated onstage, backstage, mainstage, small stage and everything in between is part of the Plethos Family. For this reason, the exciting new Fammy Award for excellence was born! Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress, and CommUnity Spirit will be given that night.

This exclusive evening will also be the annual unveiling of the 2022 Season shows and Buy One Get One Free 2022 Season Membership discounts will be given exclusively to attendees. The event will be held at the new Castro Valley Marketplace, and admission will include 1 drink ticket for a signature cocktail or other beverage from Night Owl and an assortment of delicious sushi from Akemi plus snacks from additional CV Marketplace vendors.

Early Bird tickets are $50 until 11:59pm on December 31, 2021. General Admission tickets will be $60 beginning on January 1, 2022. For COVID safety, proof of vaccination will be required of all guests, and masks must be worn when not eating or drinking during this indoor event. All performers and volunteers will show proof of vaccination to attend this event.