Plethos Productions Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Plethos Productions will present Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing -- à la reality TV show! The company has given this hilarious show a modern makeover. It has the drama of Real Housewives, the makeups, breakups and hookups of The Bachelor, with the scheming of Survivor all in the beloved original iambic pentameter The Bard is known for.

Much Ado is a lighthearted show about the forever bachelor Benedick and the only woman he's found who matches (or beats) his wit - the forever bachelorette Beatrice. When their friends decide to play cupid and set the two up - Shakespearean mayhem results, complete with backstabbing, multiple weddings, wine in the face, and insults like only Shakespeare can craft.

This show was scheduled to perform at TwiningVine Winery in Castro Valley, but instead, we filmed at the vineyard and will host live online watch parties of our high quality recorded version of the show. We'll also host interactive Q&A sessions with the cast and crew following each presentation. Shows will stream at Friday-Sunday August 14-23. Early Bird tickets are $10 at plethos.org.



Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You