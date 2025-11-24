Plethos Productions And Chanticleers Theatre Will Present THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON This December

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plethos Productions and Chanticleers Theatre will present THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON, a comedic send-up of holiday TV romances, from December 5–14 in Castro Valley.

Written by Don Zolidis and directed by Ben Chau-Chiu, the show will blend multiple intersecting love stories set in the fictional town of Hopewood Falls, where big-city visitors, flannel-wearing locals, hometown business owners, and even a visiting prince converge amid the charm of an idealized holiday backdrop.

The production will weave six holiday storylines simultaneously, uniting familiar genre conventions through quick character shifts, ensemble work, and warm-spirited satire. Plotlines will include everything from unlikely romances to the comedic timing of a golden retriever, as well as a nod to the genre’s infamous “coma romance.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Dates: December 5–14, 2025

Performances: Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: Chanticleers Theatre, Castro Valley, CA

