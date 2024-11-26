Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse

Waitress will perform November 21, 2024 – January 18, 2025 at San Francisco Playhouse.

By: Nov. 26, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

San Francisco Playhouse will serve up a holiday treat with the beloved Broadway favorite Waitress, directed by San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer. Check out photos from the production.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Jumpstart Your Career on Stage and Screen with AMDA College of the Performing Arts
Photos: A SHERLOCK CAROL at San Jose Stage Company
Cinnabar Theater to Present GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! This January
Voting Open for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Featuring a tasty, tuneful score by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles and a fresh-baked book by Jessie Nelson, this sweet musical confection follows Jenna, a waitress for a small-town diner. Trapped in a loveless marriage and unexpectedly pregnant, Jenna copes by crafting perfect pies and dabbling in a whirlwind romance with her doctor. A baking contest offers Jenna the hope to escape her unhappy life as she chases her dreams and rediscovers herself along the way. 

Waitress will perform November 21, 2024 – January 18, 2025 (opening night: November 27, 2024) at San Francisco Playhouse 450, Post Street. For tickets ($35-$135) and more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Based on the Fox Searchlight Pictures film of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress premiered at American Repertory Theater before opening on Broadway. It was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score and ran for nearly four years followed by a limited return engagement.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Ruby Day

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Tanika Baptiste, Ruby Day, and Sharon Shao

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Ruby Day and Company

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Ruby Day, Zeke Edmonds

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Tanika Baptiste, Ruby Day, and Sharon Shao

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Ruby Day, Zeke Edmonds, and Company

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Sharon Shao, Michael Parrott

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Milo Boland, Alexandra Rivers, Lucca Troutman, Tanika Baptiste, Jordan Covington, and Ruby Day

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Ben Euphrat, Ruby Day

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Ruby Day, and Sharon Shao

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Malia Abayon, Ash Malloy, Lucca Troutman

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Tanika Baptiste

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Ruby Day, Zeke Edmonds

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Tanika Baptiste and Company

Photos: WAITRESS At San Francisco Playhouse Image
Ruby Day, Zeke Edmonds




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Watch Next on Stage



Videos