Photos: URINETOWN From South Bay Musical Theatre Begins At at Saratoga Civic Theater

South Bay Musical Theatre is presenting URINETOWN, a Broadway musical featuring music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, and book by Greg Kotis, running January 25 through February 15, 2025 at Saratoga Civic Theater.

Evening performances start at 8 pm on Fridays, most Saturdays, and Thursday, Feb. 13,

while matinees on Sundays (and the closing Saturday, Feb. 15) all begin at 2:30 p.m. The performance on Jan. 31 will be ASL interpreted.

Photo Credit: Dave Lepori

Michael Rhone plays the corporate villain Caldwell B. Cladwell in Urinetown the Musical. In this scene, he advises his daughter Hope (played by Michelle Vera) to look out for number one in the song, "Don't Be The Bunny." Photo by Dave Lepori.

WHEN: Runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 15, 2025

WHERE: Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours and 15 minutes, which includes one 15-minute intermission.

TICKETS: ($27-$59) available online at SouthBayMT.com or by calling 408-266-4734.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Downloadable high-resolution publicity photos, suitable for publication, will be available on SBMT's "PRESS" page at SouthBayMT.com/about-sbmt/press the week of January 26. All photos are by Dave Lepori.

