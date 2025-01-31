News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Performances run through Sunday, March 9, 2025.

By: Jan. 31, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre is now presenting the world premiere of The Thing About Jellyfish, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre. Performances run through Sunday, March 9, 2025. Check out rehearsal photos below! 

LATEST NEWS

Napa Valley Museum Yountville Announces New Exhibition SOPHIE ALSTROM MITCHELL: WILDFLOWERS OF THE NAPA VALLEY
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces 2025 Board Officers
Smuin's Annual Gala to Celebrate Artistic Director Amy Seiwert’s Inaugural Season
Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

During the final week of summer vacation, 12-year-old Suzy Swanson is devastated to learn that her Best Friend, Franny, has drowned. Struggling to comprehend this tragic loss, Suzy retreats into her imagination, embarking on journeys around the globe, diving into the ocean's deepest realms, and pondering the enigmas of distant, collapsed stars. Based on the novel by Ali Benjamin, adapted for the stage by Keith Bunin, The Thing About Jellyfish is directed by Tyne Rafaeli. This visually stunning and deeply moving coming-of-age story delves into love, loss, friendship, and the boundless resilience of the human spirit and invites audiences on a journey that transcends the boundaries of grief and illuminates the resilience within us all.

The Thing About Jellyfish features Matilda Lawler (HBO’s “Station Eleven” and “The Gilded Age,” The Ferryman on Broadway) in the role of Suzy. She is joined by Jasper Bermudez, Cassidy Brown, Christiana ClarkSydney Walker Freeman, Andy GrotelueschenMaxwell HamiltonStephanie JanssenColby Kipnes, Lexi Perkel, Rebecca SchweitzerRobert StantonKayla Teruel, and Antonio Watson (listed alphabetically).

Photo Credit: Donovan Sell

Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Matilda Lawler (Suzy) and Robert Stanton (Jamie)

Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Matilda Lawler (Suzy)

Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Andy Grotelueschen (Dan), Matilda Lawler (Suzy), and Stephanie Janssen (Meg)

Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Keith Bunin (Playwright), Yasmine Lee (Movement Director), Rachel Zucker (Stage Manager), and Tyne Rafaeli (Director)

Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Kayla Teruel (Franny) and Yasmine Lee (Movement Director)

Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Tyne Rafaeli (Director) and Matilda Lawler (Suzy)

Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Matilda Lawler (Suzy) and Kayla Teruel (Franny)

Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH is Rehearsal at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Image
Matilda Lawler (Suzy) and Antonio Watson (Justin)



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos