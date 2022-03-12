Photos: Sneak Peek at 42nd Street Moon's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daniel Thomas, Executive Artistic Director and Daren A.C. Carollo, Producing Artistic Director) is pleased to announce the complete cast and creative team for the Company's first production of 2022: the Tony AwardÂ®-nominated A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, a musical revue showcasing the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein. A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING was conceived by Walter Bobbie and features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and music arrangements by Fred Wells.

42nd Street Moon's production of A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will be directed and choreographed by Cindy Goldfield with music direction by Lynden James. A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will perform at the Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94111) from March 10 - 27, 2022 with an Opening Night on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Post-performance talk-backs will take place following the performances on Sunday, March 13 at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 - $76 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/a-grand-night-for-singing. "A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING is one of the best musical revues ever written," says Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "It truly takes you on a journey over the course of two hours. The song selection is impeccable - you get some of the most well-known and loved Rodgers and Hammerstein songs alongside lesser-known but equally brilliant gems. And each song is given a treatment that highlights how well it stands outside of its original context. We are lucky to have such a tremendous group of artists bringing this show to life."



"We can't wait to delight Moon audiences with this contemporary take on the classic genius of Rodgers and Hammerstein," added Director and Choreographer Cindy Goldfield. "A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING creates a link between the beauty and familiarity of the Golden Age tunes, and our universal experience of being human."