Photos: First Look at the Cast of HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU at Rhino Theatre

Theatre Rhinoceros presents the live, in-person West Coast Premiere of HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU, written by TREY ANTHONY and directed by TANIKA BAPTISTE, running March 16-April 3, 2022.

Claudette travels to visit her dying mother, Daphne, in Brooklyn. But that doesn't stop her anger and abandonment issues from bubbling up. It doesn't stop Daphne from voicing her opinions on how Claudette lives her life, either. With Daphne, Claudette, and another daughter, Valerie, all under one roof again, each family member is forced to confront her emotions while there's still time.

Tickets available at http://www.TheRhino.org