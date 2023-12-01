Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

In this charming musical comedy, middle-school misfits personified by adult actors face off in a spelling showdown, vying for a slot at the National Spelling Bee.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
Interview: Melissa WolfKlain of GUYS AND DOLLS at San Francisco Playhouse Shines as Adelai Photo 3 Interview: Melissa WolfKlain of GUYS AND DOLLS at San Francisco Playhouse Shines as Adelaide, Capping Off a Remarkable Year for the Triple Threat Performer
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; The Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; The DROWSY CHAPERONE Leads Best Musical!

Offering a jocund, jocular, jolly treat for the holidays, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley stages The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. See photos from the production. 

In this charming musical comedy, middle-school misfits personified by adult actors face off in a spelling showdown, vying for glory and a coveted slot at the National Spelling Bee. While they wage war with words like “crepuscular” and “hasenpfeffer,” this ragtag crew wrestles with the highs and lows of competition, finding self-discovery along the way.

This heartwarming hit captures all the chaos, heartbreak, and elation of becoming a childhood champion. At each performance a few audience members are selected to be a part of the fun as competitors, providing them a front row seat to the pandemonium.

In-demand regional theatre director Meredith McDonough, who formerly served as TheatreWorks Director of New Works, helms this production that is decked out for the holidays, with Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart collaborating with TheatreWorks as Creative Producer on the hilarious show that gave him his Broadway debut. 

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be presented November 29 – December 24, 2023 (press opening: December 2) at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. For tickets (starting at $27) and more information the public may visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Jenni Chapman, Blake Kevin Dwyer, Maia Campbell, Beau Bradshaw, Mai Abe, and Dave J. Abrams

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Blake Kevin Dwyer and Company

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Beau Bradshaw and Company

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Dave J. Abrams and Company

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Jenni Chapman, Maia Campbell, Molly Bell, Mai Abe

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Jenni Chapman, Blake Kevin Dwyer, Anthone Jackson

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Anthone Jackson, Romelo Urbi, Mai Abe, Jenni Chapman, Christopher Reber, Blake Kevin Dwyer, Molly Bell, Maia Chapman

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Molly Bell, Dave J. Abrams

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Dave J. Abrams, Blake Kevin Dwyer, Jenni Chapman, Mai Abe, Molly Bell

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Anthone Jackson, Jenni Chapman, Blake Kevin Dwyer

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Christopher Reber and Company


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
TheatreWorks Exceeds Critical Fundraising Goal, Raises $4 Million Photo
TheatreWorks Exceeds Critical Fundraising Goal, Raises $4 Million

With today marking the deadline to raise $3 million for its critical “Save TheatreWorks Now” campaign, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has announced that it has exceeded its fundraising goal by $1 million dollars, bringing in $4 million in donations from more than 700 individual donors.

2
Center REP to Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING This Winter Photo
Center REP to Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING This Winter

Center REP presents 'Every Brilliant Thing,' a remarkable solo performance filled with poignant humor and joy. Join the journey of falling in love, grief, healing, and rediscovery. Directed by Jeffrey Lo and starring William Thomas Hodgson. Don't miss this immersive theatrical experience from Jan. 6-28 at Lesher Center for the Arts, Walnut Creek. Get your tickets now!

3
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents New Years Eve CELEBRATION, December 31 Photo
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents New Year's Eve CELEBRATION, December 31

San José Chamber Orchestra presents CELEBRATION, New Year's Eve concert featuring conductor Barbara Day Turner and soloists Jon Nakamatsu and Jon and Alec Manasse. Glorious works to mark the changing of the year. Reception follows the concert.

4
DRAG QUEENS ON ICE Returns To The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink In Union Square Photo
DRAG QUEENS ON ICE Returns To The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink In Union Square

Drag Queens On Ice returns to the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square for a festive evening of ice skating and entertainment. Don't miss this unique holiday event on Thursday, December 7 at 6:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Next On Stage

View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Funny Girl in San Francisco / Bay Area Funny Girl
Orpheum Theatre (4/30-5/26)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Saroyan Theatre (3/26-3/27)
Larry the Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Larry the Musical
Brava Theater (3/23-4/14)
Madame Tussauds Singapore Show in San Francisco / Bay Area Madame Tussauds Singapore Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
MANAHATTA in San Francisco / Bay Area MANAHATTA
Aurora Theatre Company (2/09-3/10)
Frozen in San Francisco / Bay Area Frozen
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (8/21-9/01)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Curran Theatre (6/17-6/23)
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet in San Francisco / Bay Area Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Golden Gate Theatre (12/19-12/19)
San Francisco Ballet Presents Nutcracker in San Francisco / Bay Area San Francisco Ballet Presents Nutcracker
War Memorial Opera House (12/13-12/30)
Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA in San Francisco / Bay Area Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds (4/26-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You