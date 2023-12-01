Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

In this charming musical comedy, middle-school misfits personified by adult actors face off in a spelling showdown, vying for a slot at the National Spelling Bee.
In this charming musical comedy, middle-school misfits personified by adult actors face off in a spelling showdown, vying for glory and a coveted slot at the National Spelling Bee. While they wage war with words like “crepuscular” and “hasenpfeffer,” this ragtag crew wrestles with the highs and lows of competition, finding self-discovery along the way.
This heartwarming hit captures all the chaos, heartbreak, and elation of becoming a childhood champion. At each performance a few audience members are selected to be a part of the fun as competitors, providing them a front row seat to the pandemonium.
In-demand regional theatre director Meredith McDonough, who formerly served as TheatreWorks Director of New Works, helms this production that is decked out for the holidays, with Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart collaborating with TheatreWorks as Creative Producer on the hilarious show that gave him his Broadway debut.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be presented November 29 – December 24, 2023 (press opening: December 2) at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. For tickets (starting at $27) and more information the public may visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
Jenni Chapman, Blake Kevin Dwyer, Maia Campbell, Beau Bradshaw, Mai Abe, and Dave J. Abrams
Blake Kevin Dwyer and Company
Beau Bradshaw and Company
Dave J. Abrams and Company
Jenni Chapman, Maia Campbell, Molly Bell, Mai Abe
Jenni Chapman, Blake Kevin Dwyer, Anthone Jackson
Anthone Jackson, Romelo Urbi, Mai Abe, Jenni Chapman, Christopher Reber, Blake Kevin Dwyer, Molly Bell, Maia Chapman
Molly Bell, Dave J. Abrams
Dave J. Abrams, Blake Kevin Dwyer, Jenni Chapman, Mai Abe, Molly Bell
Anthone Jackson, Jenni Chapman, Blake Kevin Dwyer
Christopher Reber and Company
