Photo Flash: Get A First Look At THE GOOD BOOK At Berkeley Rep

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Berkeley Repertory Theatre's The Good Book. After bringing the successful production of An Iliad to theatres around the country including Berkeley Rep, Tony Award-winner Denis O'Hare and Obie Award-winner and Associate Director Lisa Peterson are teaming up once again to unearth the all-too-human formation of the most influential book in Western history - the Bible. In addition to collaborating with O'Hare on the script, Petersen will also direct The Good Book.

This powerful play weaves together three distinct yet connected stories: a devout young man struggling to reconcile his belief with his identity; an atheist biblical scholar trying to find meaning as she faces her own mortality; and the creative journey of the Bible itself - from ancient Mesopotamia to medieval Ireland to suburban America - through the many hands, minds, hearts, and circumstances that molded this incredibly potent testament to the human spirit.

The Bible and faith have been frequent themes within both O'Hare and Peterson's lives. "Denis is a reformed believer, obsessed with the Bible. And I'm agnostic, nostalgic for a faith that I never actually had," says Peterson. "So we decided to write about faith, and the lack of faith, and that most powerful, dangerous, glorious work of collective creation ever known to humankind: The Christian Bible. We want to understand how and why it exists, since it permeates every corner of American culture, and we all just don't talk about that enough. What is this book?"

Previews for The Good Book began Thursday, April 25, 2019 and the show runs through Sunday, June 9, 2019. Press day will be Thursday, May 2, 2019. Ticket prices for the run start at $30, and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510 647-2949 (Tue-Sun, noon-7pm).





