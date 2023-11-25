Peninsula Lively Arts to Dazzle Audiences with Dual Holiday Nutcracker Extravaganza Performances This December

Peninsula Lively Arts is set to enchant audiences this holiday season with a spectacular double-feature presentation of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic Nutcracker and the modern and vibrant Hip-Hop Nutcracker. The performances will take place at the historic Fox Theatre in Redwood City, 2215 Broadway, on Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m., featuring Peninsula Ballet Theatre and Artistic Director Gregory Amato's classic rendition, and December 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m. for the Hip-Hop Nutcracker version, created by Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez.

Known for their commitment to artistic excellence and innovation, Peninsula Ballet Theatre combines tradition and modernity in a unique showcase that caters to diverse tastes. The timeless elegance of the classical Nutcracker will grace the Fox Theatre stage bringing to life the enchanting story of Clara and her magical journey through the Land of Sweets. The production promises to captivate audiences of all ages with its breathtaking choreography, exquisite costumes, and Tchaikovsky's iconic score.

Adding a contemporary flair to the holiday festivities, Peninsula Lively Arts will once again present the Hip-Hop Nutcracker on December 16 and 17. This high-energy adaptation reimagines the classic Christmas tale with a fresh and dynamic approach, featuring urban dance styles and Tchaikovsky's famous musical score overlaid with original explosive industrial beats. Audiences can expect a fusion of tradition and innovation, where the Nutcracker story meets the rhythms of hip-hop culture.

Preceding the fully staged productions at the Fox Theatre, Peninsula Lively Arts will offer 50-minute abridged Sweets versions of the Nutcracker geared for young audiences, ages 3 – 6, and their families. All Nutcracker Sweets performances are presented at Peninsula Lively Arts, Studio One, 1880 Grant St, San Mateo. To purchase tickets for these performances, order online at the link below.

Classic Nutcracker Sweets

Saturday, December 2 at 12.30 p.m., 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 at 12.30 p.m., 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Hip-Hop Nutcracker Sweets

Saturday, December 9 at 12.30 p.m., 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 at 12.30 p.m., 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE FOX THEATRE PERFORMANCES

CLASSIC NUTCRACKER

Two-act classic and elegant ballet production of the Nutcracker for the whole family inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann's timeless holiday tale with choreography by Gregory Amato; music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m.

Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City

Tickets: $60, $45 and $35. Discounts for seniors (age 65 & up) and juniors (age 18 & under) are $5-off per ticket; Group Sales of 10 or more enjoy a 10% discount.

HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER

Working from E. T. A. Hoffmann's classic Christmas tale, join the company for a new interpretation of this holiday favorite with high voltage hip-hop choreography by Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez. Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky overlaid with customized beats by the group's musical engineers.

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m.

Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City

Tickets: $60, $45 and $35. Discounts for seniors (age 65 & up) and juniors (age 18 & under) are $5-off per ticket; Group Sales of 10 or more enjoy a 10% discount.