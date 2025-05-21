Pearl Ong's NIGHT DRIVER Extended at The Marsh SF

The Marsh San Francisco will send writer/performer Pearl Ong’s Night Driver into the fast lane once again after a wildly successful Marsh run this spring. What's a Hong Kong princess doing behind the wheel of a San Francisco cab? And how does her very proper mother react? Night Driver takes audiences on the unexpected journeys of a model minority gone rogue. T

his captivating story vividly revisits the vibrant, free-spirited gay scene in San Francisco from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s, blending humor, rebellion, and cultural clashes to portray a life fiercely determined to defy expectations. Written and performed by Pearl Ong and directed by David Ford, Night Driver puts the keys back in the ignition July 19 – August 23, 2025 with performances at 5:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco (1062 Valencia St., San Francisco). For tickets ($25-$30 general admission, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket).



The solo show first made its appearance at The Marsh at its In Front Of Your Eyes Performance Festival where it won awards for Best Newcomer and Best Attended Solo. Night Driver began its Marsh run in San Francisco on March 1 and played until April 5, 2025.

