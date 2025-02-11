Patty Gallagher and Luisa Sermol to Star in THE ROOMMATE at Center REP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Repertory Company has revealed the cast and creative team for Jen Silverman’s contemporary classic, THE ROOMMATE, performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts, beginning Sunday, March 30 and running through Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Who says being single, middle-aged, and an empty nester has to be a bummer? Now in her mid-50’s—and recently ‘liberated’ from her child and husband—Sharon needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-50s, seeks a refuge and a chance to reboot. When the two become roomies and their odd-couple of a friendship deepens, truths emerge, along with hidden talents and secret desires. Part mystery, part comedy and altogether original, this two-hander takes on what it means to be middle aged, middle class, in the middle of America, and how to change it all by throwing caution to the wind.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jen Silverman, one of the most prolific and important writers working in the American theatre today, to the Center REP family,” said Center Rep Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow. “Fresh off of its Broadway run, this darkly funny and deeply moving play centers the importance of human connection and declares that you’re never too old to discover new relationships and adventures in your life.”



The cast of THE ROOMMATE features Patty Gallagher as Sharon and Luisa Sermol as Robyn. Directed by Vanessa Stalling, the creative team for THE ROOMMATE includes Becky Bodurtha (Costume Designer), Nina Ball (Scenic Design), Spense Matubang (Lighting Design), James Ard (Sound Design), Alyssa Tryon (Properties Designer), Kathleen Parsons (Stage Manager), and Joe Coe (Assistant Stage Manager).

Center REP includes a host of interactive audience events for each production including a Director Chat (Friday, April 4), Cast Chats (Wednesday, April 9 and Sunday, April 13), and Pride Mixer (Wednesday, April 16).





