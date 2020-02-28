Palo Alto Players Has Announced its Gala Fundraiser PLAY!

Palo Alto Players, the first theatre company on the Peninsula, will hold its annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the University Club of Palo Alto, 3277 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto. The evening titled PLAY! celebrates the inner child in all of us, featuring grown-up versions of childhood favorite cuisine and games, special performances from Palo Alto Players' local actors, and an original, completely improvised show whose title will be chosen by the audience that evening. All proceeds from the event will be used to further the company's mission of providing high quality performing arts programming to the community with exclusively local artists, and to expand the organization's community outreach initiatives. Tickets (starting at $150) and tables can be purchased online at paplayers.org or by calling 650.329.0891.

The evening begins at 6 pm with a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception, a no-host bar, games, and a silent auction, followed by dinner and an engaging live auction, featuring one-of-a-kind experiences like a walk-on role in an upcoming Palo Alto Players production and exciting vacation packages. The event will also honor long-time Palo Alto Players supporters George and Susan Crow, who will receive the Leading Player award to recognize their indelible impact on Palo Alto Players and the local arts community. The evening culminates with a one-night-only showing of a completely improvised show whose title is chosen by the audience.

"We're putting the 'fun' in fundraising this year at our gala by creating a sense of playfulness and childhood nostalgia," says Managing Director Elizabeth Santana. "Play is something we embrace and encourage every day at Palo Alto Players, so it's fitting that we celebrate that with our community. This is our one and only fundraising event of the year and we hope to raise $100,000 to support our mission and to continue to provide opportunities for over 150 local artists to 'play' with us each season."

Individual tickets starting at $150 include a 3-course dinner, wine, live entertainment, and the opportunity to bid on unique experiences during the live and silent auctions. Tables of 10 are also available starting at $1,500. Sponsorship levels, which include tickets to the gala, begin at $2,500. To purchase tickets or a table, or to become a sponsor, visit paplayers.org/gala-2020. All net proceeds from the one-night-only event support Palo Alto Players' five mainstage productions, local artists, and community outreach programs.

The 2020 gala committee members include Dawn Billman, Bobbi Fox, Tilmin Hudson, Karen Law, Elizabeth Santana, and Stefanie Wilen.

Palo Alto Players is grateful for the generous support of these event underwriters and sponsors (as of 2/28/20): Channing House, First Republic Bank Palo Alto, Grocery Outlet Palo Alto, Homewood Suites Palo Alto, the Palo Alto Weekly, and Palo Alto Players' Board of Directors. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contact Managing Director Elizabeth Santana, at 650.363.8582 or at esantana@paplayers.org.

For more information about the event, visit paplayers.org/gala-2020.





