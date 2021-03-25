Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OU OUTSIDE THE BOX An Outdoor Performing Arts Festival, Coming To OU Campus

Festival runs April-June and will feature performances by SMTD students, artists-in-residents and faculty.

Mar. 25, 2021  

After a year of restricted and virtual events, Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance is thrilled to unveil its new outdoor stage for "OU Outside the Box," a performing arts festival running April 5 - June 27, 2021. The festival will feature performances by SMTD students, artists-in-residents and faculty in a safe, outdoor setting on the OU campus.

"We are beyond excited to have this opportunity to safely showcase our students and put their work front and center in this performing arts series," said Amy Hardison Tully, director of the School of Music, Theatre and Dance. "Due to COVID-19 protocols, our indoor performance experiences are limited and this outside option will demonstrate the highest levels of our resilience and creativity. Our audiences will not be disappointed!"

All events, including those that are free, require an advanced ticket purchase/reservation at www.etix.com/ticket/v/18543/varner-courtyard-oakland-university. Tickets may be printed at home or presented on mobile devices at the door.


