New Play By Brian Thorstenson Will Premiere at The Marsh

The Marsh has announced BATT & BASS ON THE ROAD, a new play by Brian Thorstenson. Directed by Tracy Ward, the two-hander stars Thorstenson alongside Brad Anderson-Smith as friends on a very long road trip. Batt & Bass runs September 20 – October 25 with performances each Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets, $25 - $100, are on sale now. For reservations and more information.

Second in a planned four-part project titled The Road Trip Project, Batt & Bass is a play about “finding home, leaving home, losing home and longing for home,” said Thorstenson. “San Francisco has been my home since 1983, so it's been interesting to explore the relationship of two friends who leave the city, not sure if they will ever return, but not sure if they belong anywhere else.”

“Brad and I were roommates in college, oh so many years ago, so there is already a shared history that we bring to the play. I was also interested in exploring a long-term friendship between two gay men. Those queer relationships in my life have seen me through the good times and the bad times. They are part of my queer joy and my queer resistance.”

Thorstenson was one of the first resident artists of Z Space. He is an alum of the Resident Playwright Program at the Playwrights Foundation and one of the founding members of 6NewPlays, alongside Erin Bregman, Eugenie Chan, Christopher Chen, Barry Eitel and Andrea Hart. His poetry has appeared in Foglifter, Burning House Press, Lambda Literary Review and New American Writing. For more information, visit brianthorstenson.com.