Napa Valley Museum Yountville Announces Virtual Exhibition 'Remotely Creative'

On "virtual" exhibition at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville, the Museum's 5th annual student-curated exhibition: "Remotely Creative" is now live in our free online gallery. The exhibition showcases the work of 31 talented student artists from Vintage High School, Napa High School, Justin-Siena High School, Calistoga Junior/Senior High School, New Technology High School, Sonoma Academy, and Marin Catholic High School, in a diverse display illuminating the experiences of young local artists in creating during the pandemic. The exhibition is available for viewing online now on the Museum's website. Images as well as artist statements from the students are included online.

"Our annual student show has become one of our most popular programs," says Museum Executive Director Laura Rafaty. "Last year's exhibition - the first time it was presented as a virtual-only show - received excellent feedback and generated strong viewer engagement. Hundreds of votes were received for the People's Choice award, and we hope the public will encourage this year's group of young student artists by viewing their work, reading their artists statements, and voting for their favorites."

Online voting is open now for the "People's Choice" award winner here: https://napavalleymuseum.org/student2021. Additional exhibition judging and awards will be announced in July. The exhibition is presented in partnership with Justin-Siena Visual Arts, and made possible by a grant from Arts Council Napa Valley, the Napa County Board of Supervisors, and by the members and supporters of the Napa Valley Museum Yountville. Monica Jacobson and the team at Justin-Siena Visual Arts, working with Museum education coordinator Joel Kurtz, organized the exhibit. A date will be announced for an in-person celebration honoring the winners of this year's exhibit as well as the winners of last year's exhibit (which can still be viewed at https://napavalleymuseum.org/student2020).

As Monica Jacobson describes the students' work: "The exhibit this year shows us just how capable the students are, not giving up, moving forward in making art, visually reflecting witness to this year. Be it confusion, understanding, hope, in a social movement, finding solace or joy this is their voice."

Members of the community who wish to support the Museum's efforts to reopen its galleries and arts education programs, and to help the student show continue this year and in future years, are encouraged to donate on the Museum's website at https://napavalleymuseum.org/support/make-a-donation/

Direct exhibition link: https://napavalleymuseum.org/student2021

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville will reopen to the public on June 18, 2021 with the following exhibitions in its galleries:

"Lucy Liu: One of these things is not like the others," paintings and sculpture by the artist, actress and advocate; "The Yates Collection," masterworks by Picasso, Pissarro, Chagall and others, on long-term loan to the Museum; and The Museum's Permanent History Cases and Veterans Home History Case.