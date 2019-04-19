Napa Valley Museum Presents PICASSO & THE MASTERS OF 20THÂ CENTURY PRINTMAKING andÂ Laurie Shelton's COWS

From April 13 through July 14, 2019, Napa Valley Museum Yountville will present Picasso & The Masters of 20th Century Printmaking, in the Main Gallery. This exhibition is a deep dive into the fine art of printmaking as exemplified by Pablo Picasso and the modern masters of the 20th century. The show walks the viewer through the primary printmaking techniques from lithography, mezzotint, engraving and woodcuts to linocuts, pochoirs, and carborundum etching with interactive demonstrations. The show features 50 plus rare and iconic prints by Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Dali, Matisse, Braque, Matta, and Motherwell. Also includes a fascinating display of printmaking tools and presses from the International Printing Museum and the California College of the Arts.

Tour with the Guest Curator of "Picasso & the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking" 12 - 1 pm on select Saturdays: April 20, 27 and May 11, 18 & 25; more dates announced soon. Meet our guest curator for a fascinating tour through the exhibition, highlighting the stories behind the creation of these masterworks, an exploration of printmaking techniques, and a discussion of printmaking's significance in the history of modern art.

Also on exhibition from April 13 through July 14, 2019: Laurie Shelton's "Cows" in the Spotlight Gallery. Painter Laurie Shelton is a longtime Napa Valley resident whose paintings of farm animals are highly prized from St. Helena to Palo Alto to Paris. Having lost her husband to brain cancer, the image of a cow became the vehicle for her to work through her emotions. She paints figures and portraits but it is the cow image where she has found a release. This exhibition will include new works as well as a "cattle roundup" of works from the private collections of her fans. Paintings for sale during the exhibition will benefit the Museum's arts and education programs. The Opening Night Celebration on April 13, 2019 at 5 pm will include an auction of a painting generously donated by the artist, and is FREE for members; $20 for non-members



Museum Admission for this exhibition is: $15: Adult (age 18-64); $7.50: Seniors (65+) and Kids under 18. Admission is Free for Museum Members, residents of the California Veterans Home and Active Duty Military. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 to 4 pm.

Also currently on exhibition: At the CIA at Copia in Napa through September 2, 2019, the touring version of our acclaimed world premiere exhibition: France is a Feast: The Photographic Journey of Paul & Julia Child. https://www.ciaatcopia.com/experiences/france-is-a-feast-julia-child-exhibit

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the cultural fabric of our community through exhibitions, collections, educational programs and creative activities that promote knowledge and understanding of art, nature and history. From world premiere exhibits like France is a Feast: The Photographic Journey of Paul & Julia Child, to exhibitions of renowned artists like painters Lowell Herrero, Don Coen and Nathan Oliveira, and glass artist Randy Strong, to explorations of Napa Valley's history and environment, plus exhibitions by local and student artists, the Napa Valley Museum has something for all ages and interests. For more information about our exhibitions and our popular education programs including "Museum in the Classroom," call 707.944.0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit our website at www.napavalleymuseum.org.

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is proud to participate in the Blue Star Museums program, welcoming active duty military and their families for free from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day each year. The Museum offers free admission to residents of the California State Veterans Home in Yountville, and to active duty military, throughout the year. We are also honored to be a member of the Museums on Us program sponsored by Bank of America, offering free admission on the first full weekend of each month for select BofA and Merrill Lynch cardholders. The Museum is a member of the NARM North American Reciprocal Museum Association, offering free or reduced admission to select exhibitions to NARM members, as well as offering a Reciprocal Membership in the Napa Valley Museum Yountville.





