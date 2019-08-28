Musical Version Of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON Opens September 21

The haunting strains of the erhu (a traditional Chinese string instrument) sets the mood for storytelling as Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT) presents its award-winning musical adaptation of Grace Lin's Newbery Honor Book, Where the Mountain Meets the Moon, September 21 - October 27, at BACT's Berkeley Theatre Center, 2055 Center Street, Berkeley, CA 94704.

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon: A Musical Adaptation relates the adventures of Minli, a plucky young girl in an ancient mythical China, who sets out on a quest to bring good fortune to her weary, hard-working family by seeking help from the Old Man of the Moon. On her journey, she meets a friendly dragon, who becomes her faithful companion.

Directed by Bob Shryock, with book, music and lyrics by Min Kahng, this lyrical odyssey won three Theatre Bay Area awards when it was first produced five years ago.

"This sleek new production evokes Chinese culture and myth with Min Kahng's elegant music and sets and costumes that blend folklore and fantasy," said BACT Executive Artistic Director Nina Meehan." We are proud to bring this wonderful story of a courageous young girl to a new generation of Bay Area children."

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon: A Musical Adaptation plays weekends in Berkeley at 10:30 and 1:30 p.m. Recommended for ages 7 and up.

Tickets: $18 - $30. Box Office: Www.bactheatre.org Or Call (510) 296-4433





