Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Merola Opera Program Presents Schwabacher Summer Concert

Performances are August 3 and 5.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Merola Opera Program Presents Schwabacher Summer Concert

Bay Area audiences are invited to revel in the drama and melody of classic opera during the Schwabacher Summer Concert, in which the young artists of the 2023 Merola Opera Program will perform extended scenes from works by Donizetti, Handel, Verdi, and others. Featuring a full orchestra, the Schwabacher Summer Concert will be conducted by Maestro Steven White and directed by Omer Ben Seadia (Merola '14). Maestro White's extensive operatic engagements have included performances throughout North America, including an acclaimed Metropolitan Opera debut in 2010. Known for her inventive, thoughtful, and socially conscious productions, Merola alum Ben Seadia began to work extensively in the U.S. in 2012 after more than a decade with the Israeli Opera.

WHEN:

7:30pm, Thursday, August 3
2:00pm, Saturday, August 5

WHERE: San Francisco Conservatory of Music Concert Hall, 50 Oak St., San Francisco

Save 20% when tickets are purchased for all four productions* in the 2023 season. Groups of 10 or more save 15%. Student tickets ($15) are also available in limited quantity at the San Francisco Opera Box Office with a valid ID.

*Discount is valid through June 12, 2023. Available by phone or in person at the San Francisco Opera Box Office only. Not available online. All four performances must be purchased at the same time. Discount does not apply to the Merola Grand Finale Reception and cannot be combined with any other discounts.




Athol Fugards THE ROAD TO MECCA is Coming to San Franciscos Z Below This Summer Photo
Athol Fugard's THE ROAD TO MECCA is Coming to San Francisco's Z Below This Summer
Athol Fugard’s incandescent and thought-provoking The Road to Mecca is coming to San Francisco’s Z Below, presented by Weathervane Productions.
The Marsh San Francisco to Present Two Works by Adam Strauss Through Mid June Photo
The Marsh San Francisco to Present Two Works by Adam Strauss Through Mid June
Adam Strauss’s hit solo show, The Mushroom Cure, will return to The Marsh San Francisco for a limited run, performing select Saturday nights (April 29 – June 17).
Guest Conductors Giancarlo Guerrero and Manfred Honeck Lead the SF Symphony in May and Jun Photo
Guest Conductors Giancarlo Guerrero and Manfred Honeck Lead the SF Symphony in May and June 2023 Concerts
Guest conductors Giancarlo Guerrero and Manfred Honeck lead the San Francisco Symphony in two weeks of concerts at Davies Symphony Hall during the months of May and June. 
GREAT COMET & More Lead San Franciscos May 2023 Top Picks Photo
GREAT COMET & More Lead San Francisco's May 2023 Top Picks
San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for May 2023 include Great Comet and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Athol Fugard's THE ROAD TO MECCA is Coming to San Francisco's Z Below This SummerAthol Fugard's THE ROAD TO MECCA is Coming to San Francisco's Z Below This Summer
April 26, 2023

Athol Fugard’s incandescent and thought-provoking The Road to Mecca is coming to San Francisco’s Z Below, presented by Weathervane Productions.
The Marsh San Francisco to Present Two Works by Adam Strauss Through Mid JuneThe Marsh San Francisco to Present Two Works by Adam Strauss Through Mid June
April 26, 2023

Adam Strauss’s hit solo show, The Mushroom Cure, will return to The Marsh San Francisco for a limited run, performing select Saturday nights (April 29 – June 17).
Guest Conductors Giancarlo Guerrero and Manfred Honeck Lead the SF Symphony in May and June 2023 ConcertsGuest Conductors Giancarlo Guerrero and Manfred Honeck Lead the SF Symphony in May and June 2023 Concerts
April 26, 2023

Guest conductors Giancarlo Guerrero and Manfred Honeck lead the San Francisco Symphony in two weeks of concerts at Davies Symphony Hall during the months of May and June. 
BEST OF ENEMIES Starring Zachary Quinto to be Screened at Hammer Theatre CenterBEST OF ENEMIES Starring Zachary Quinto to be Screened at Hammer Theatre Center
April 25, 2023

Hammer Theatre Center will present a blistering political thriller with its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Best of Enemies, a multi-award-winning drama by James Graham, starring Zachery Quinto (Star Trek) and David Harewood (Homeland) portraying two cultural icons of the 1960s.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre's Medak Center Receives LEED Gold CertificationBerkeley Repertory Theatre's Medak Center Receives LEED Gold Certification
April 21, 2023

In time for Earth Day, Berkeley Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Managing Director Tom Parrish announced today that The Medak Center, Berkeley Rep's new seven-floor artist housing building, has been awarded LEED Gold certification.
share