Merola Opera Program Presents Schwabacher Summer Concert

Bay Area audiences are invited to revel in the drama and melody of classic opera during the Schwabacher Summer Concert, in which the young artists of the 2023 Merola Opera Program will perform extended scenes from works by Donizetti, Handel, Verdi, and others. Featuring a full orchestra, the Schwabacher Summer Concert will be conducted by Maestro Steven White and directed by Omer Ben Seadia (Merola '14). Maestro White's extensive operatic engagements have included performances throughout North America, including an acclaimed Metropolitan Opera debut in 2010. Known for her inventive, thoughtful, and socially conscious productions, Merola alum Ben Seadia began to work extensively in the U.S. in 2012 after more than a decade with the Israeli Opera.

WHEN:

7:30pm, Thursday, August 3

2:00pm, Saturday, August 5

WHERE: San Francisco Conservatory of Music Concert Hall, 50 Oak St., San Francisco

Save 20% when tickets are purchased for all four productions* in the 2023 season. Groups of 10 or more save 15%. Student tickets ($15) are also available in limited quantity at the San Francisco Opera Box Office with a valid ID.

*Discount is valid through June 12, 2023. Available by phone or in person at the San Francisco Opera Box Office only. Not available online. All four performances must be purchased at the same time. Discount does not apply to the Merola Grand Finale Reception and cannot be combined with any other discounts.