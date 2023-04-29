Merola Concludes Season With MEROLA GRAND FINALE in August

Merola Opera Program's 2023 Summer Festival will come to a triumphant end with the Merola Grand Finale, featuring all the young artists performing a dazzling array of opera's most brilliant arias, duets, and more, on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House. Conducted by Maestro Kelly Kuo and directed by 2023 Merola Stage Director Tania Arazi Coambs, this evening showcases the extraordinary talent of this year's cohort. Kuo made his Merola debut last season, conducting the company's critically acclaimed production of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte. A post-performance reception with the artists is held immediately following the performance in The Green Room (additional ticket required). The program will be held at 7:30pm on Saturday, August 19 at War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco.

TICKETS:

$28/$43/$53 | Reception Tickets: $75*

*The reception will take place in The Green Room at the Veterans Building.

Save 20% when tickets are purchased for all four productions* in the 2023 season. Groups of 10 or more save 15%. Student tickets ($15) are also available in limited quantity at the San Francisco Opera Box Office with a valid ID.

*Discount is valid through June 12, 2023. Available by phone or in person at the San Francisco Opera Box Office only. Not available online. All four performances must be purchased at the same time. Discount does not apply to the Merola Grand Finale Reception and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

For more information or to order tickets, please visit www.merola.org or call the San Francisco Box Office at (415) 864-3330. The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-6:00pm (Saturday phones only).