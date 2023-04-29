Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Merola Concludes Season With MEROLA GRAND FINALE in August

The program will be held at 7:30pm on Saturday, August 19

Apr. 29, 2023  

Merola Opera Program's 2023 Summer Festival will come to a triumphant end with the Merola Grand Finale, featuring all the young artists performing a dazzling array of opera's most brilliant arias, duets, and more, on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House. Conducted by Maestro Kelly Kuo and directed by 2023 Merola Stage Director Tania Arazi Coambs, this evening showcases the extraordinary talent of this year's cohort. Kuo made his Merola debut last season, conducting the company's critically acclaimed production of Mozart's Die Zauberflöte. A post-performance reception with the artists is held immediately following the performance in The Green Room (additional ticket required). The program will be held at 7:30pm on Saturday, August 19 at War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco.

TICKETS:

$28/$43/$53 | Reception Tickets: $75*

*The reception will take place in The Green Room at the Veterans Building.

Save 20% when tickets are purchased for all four productions* in the 2023 season. Groups of 10 or more save 15%. Student tickets ($15) are also available in limited quantity at the San Francisco Opera Box Office with a valid ID.

*Discount is valid through June 12, 2023. Available by phone or in person at the San Francisco Opera Box Office only. Not available online. All four performances must be purchased at the same time. Discount does not apply to the Merola Grand Finale Reception and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

For more information or to order tickets, please visit www.merola.org or call the San Francisco Box Office at (415) 864-3330. The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-6:00pm (Saturday phones only).




The Marsh San Francisco has announced additional free performances of award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland's The Waiting Period on select dates in May and July 2023. This deeply moving and surprisingly funny work outlines Copeland's own struggles with depression and suicidal thought, and is presented at no cost to remove all barriers for those who may be struggling with depression themselves.
Transcendence Theatre Company, California Wine Country's award-winning, premiere entertainment experience, will open its 2023 season of original outdoor musical revues with THE BEAT GOES ON, June 16 through July 2, at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, CA. 
San Francisco Opera presents the Bay Area premiere of El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego) June 13–30 at the War Memorial Opera House.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Tatsuya Shimono has had to withdraw from conducting next week's Brahms & Fandango concert. We welcome José Luis Gómez to the podium in his place. Currently music director of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Gómez is a past First Prize winner at the prestigious George Solti Conducting Competition. 

