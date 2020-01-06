March Musical And Comedic Offerings Announced At Montalvo Arts Center In Saratoga

This March, Montalvo Arts Center presents a lineup of versatile sounds and uproarious sketch comedy performances in its Carriage House Concert Series.

March 14 - 7:30pm: Born of the eclectic musical scene of Austin, Texas, Steel Betty coalesces its diverse musical influences in a style deemed "New Age, Old Time." Weaving together bluegrass, folk, blues, Tex-Mex, and classic country, the band is a hip, virtuosic trio, proud to share their Texas sound with the rest of the country. Featuring acoustic instruments and vocal harmonies, Steel Betty will bring a mix of traditional covers and original music to the Bay Area.



March 22 - 7:00pm: Three Masters of Hawaiian Music come together to bring listeners an evening of Hawaii's lilting and lovely folk styles. With origins in Hawaiian paniolo (cowboy) history and culture, master slack key guitarist George Kahumoku Jr., multi-instrumentalist Nathan Aweau, and guitarist Jeff Peterson celebrate the roots and evolution of slack key guitar, from its beginnings among Hawai'i's cowboys into one of the world's most distinctive guitar styles. Known as "Hawai'i's Renaissance Man," Kahumoku is a four-time Grammy and multiple Na Hōkū Award winner that loves the full sound and lower bass tones from his jumbo 12-string. Peterson is known for his development of a unique and transcendent voice on the guitar while being deeply rooted in the traditions of his Hawaiian heritage. He was first introduced to the rich history of Hawaiian music by his father, a paniolo on the Haleakala Ranch. With the addition of Aweau, his musical versatility and gorgeous vocals, the trio will share and celebrate their long-established love for Hawaiian culture and music.

March 29 - 7:00pm: Aside from being the first name in comedy, The Second City is known for its cutting-edge satirical revues that helped launch the careers of the best and brightest in comedy. Hailed as "a comedy empire" by The New York Times and "a comedy powerhouse" by The Chicago Tribune, the comedy juggernaut returns to Montalvo for an evening of uproarious sketch comedy. Featuring the next generation of comedy superstars, this all-new revue, Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons, breaks nearly every rule they made famous.

For information or to order tickets visit montalvoarts.org or call (408) 961-5858, Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm.





