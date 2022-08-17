Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY WILL AND MY LIFE Comes to Unity San Francisco Next Month

The production will be presented on September 10 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, September 11 at 7:00 pm. 

Aug. 17, 2022  
In memory of 9/11/2001 and in tribute to Father Harry Cronin and Father Mychal Judge, Unity San Francisco will present two performances of the award-winning play "MY WILL AND MY LIFE" featuring Bay Area-based actor John Tranchitella. The play is about the impact of the ministry of Father Mychal Judge, the first victim of 9/11. "MY WILL AND MY LIFE" will be presented on September 10 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, September 11 at 7:00 pm.

"MY WILL AND MY LIFE" was written by the late and multiple award-winning playwright Harry Cronin and is directed by Christopher P. Kelly. It is a poignant look at the life and death of Father Mychal Judge. The play takes place a few weeks after the terror attacks of 9/11 in New York City. The story is told by George who is a New York City fireman and 9/11 first responder who was with Father Mychal on 9/11 when he was killed in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Father Mychal was officially the first identified victim of 9/11 and is known to some as the Saint of 9/11. Mychal was a Franciscan priest and a chaplain for the NYC Fire Department. George is a recovering alcoholic and closeted gay man that Father Mychal had helped. Mychal was also gay and a recovering alcoholic. George takes the audience on a raw emotional journey filled with sorrow, redemption, and ultimately hope. The play and Trachitella's performance was awarded "Best in Fringe," at the 2019 San Francisco Fringe Festival.





