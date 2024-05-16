MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to be Presented at Palo Alto Players in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience one of Agatha Christie’s most celebrated novels live onstage at a new venue for the company. Palo Alto Players will conclude its 93rd season by bringing Ken Ludwig’s comedic adaptation of the murder mystery MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to the Woodside Performing Arts stage. Directed by Katie O’Bryon-Champlin and featuring a cast of 12 Bay Area actors, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS “strikes the perfect balance of the cerebral and the comic. Get on board – it’s a great ride” (Houstonian Magazine). MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS runs for 7 in-person performances June 21-30, 2024. Due to the City of Palo Alto’s seat replacement renovations at the Lucie Stern Theater, this production will be presented at the Woodside Performing Arts Center, located at 199 Churchill Avenue, Woodside, CA 94062.

Tickets ($20-$63) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. This stage adaptation of a classic boasts all the glamor, intrigue and suspense of the celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is “A funny, fast-paced thrill ride” (The Hartford Courant).

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS was written by Agatha Christie and was adapted for the stage by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You).

“We are thrilled to produce this fresh version of Dame Agatha's classic with a group of our community's finest dramatic and comedic performers,” said Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein. “Whether it's your first trip on the Orient Express, or your tenth, you are sure to be swept away by this witty adaptation of the story by one of theater's most prolific modern comedic playwrights.”

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is directed by Katie O’Bryon-Champlin (she/her). O’Bryon-Champlin previously directed The Play That Goes Wrong at Palo Alto Players which won a San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle award for Best Entire Production – South Bay in a house with more than 300 seats. She also recently directed a sold-out run of Noises Off at The Pear Theatre. O’Bryon Champlin has also appeared on stage at Palo Alto Players as Susie Bones (and others) in Puffs, Hawkins the cook in Men On Boats, and Rachel/Roscoe in One Man, Two Guvnors. Also a choreographer, she has served on artistic teams at Pacific Repertory Theatre, Foothill Music Theatre, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, Los Altos Stage, Tabard Theatre, West Valley Light Opera, Sunnyvale Community Players, Peninsula Youth Theater and The Harker School. She is a graduate of the Dell‘Arte International School of Physical Theater.

The MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS creative team also includes set and properties design by Kevin Davies, costume design by Lisa Claybaugh, lighting design by Edward Hunter and sound design by Jeff Grafton.

The cast of Palo Alto Players’ MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS includes:

Hercule Poirot: Michael Champlin (he/him)

Countess Andrenyi: April Culver (she/her)

Colonel Arbuthnot (U/S Ratchett): Will Livingston (he/him)

Greta Ohlsson: Brigitte Losey (she/her)

Monsieur Bouc: Zachary Vaughn-Munck (he/him)

Princess Dragomiroff: Linda Piccone (she/her)

Helen Hubbard: Patty Reinhart (she/her)

Michel & Headwaiter: Patrick Rivera (he/him)

Hector MacQueen: Brandon Silberstein (he/him)

Mary Debenham: Michelle Skinner (she/her)

U/S Female Roles: Alison Starr (she/her)

Samuel Rachett: Kyle Dayrit (he/him)

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS can be purchased online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891 (Tuesday through Friday, 11 am - 4 pm). In-person performances at the Woodside Performing Arts Center open on June 22 and continue through June 30, with a preview on June 21. In-person performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, select Saturdays at 2 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. This production is recommended for ages 12 and up (no child under the age of 3 will be admitted).

Every ticket purchase directly supports the actors, creative team, and staff for this production, and ensures that Palo Alto Players can remain a vital part of this community. For more information about tickets and Palo Alto Players’ current health and safety policies, visit paplayers.org.

Special events taking place during the run of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS include:

Preview Night: Pick-Your-Price

Friday, June 21, 2024

Pick-Your-Price Night makes theatre affordable for all. Choose from three ticket price suggestions ($20-40).

Opening Night

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Enjoy a post-show champagne/sparkling cider toast, FREE with the purchase of a ticket for that evening’s performance.

Post-Show Cast Talkback

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Enrich your experience at our Talkback series with Director Katie O’Bryon-Champin and the cast following the performance, FREE with the purchase of a ticket for any performance during the run.

ASL-Interpreted Performance

Sunday, June 30, 2024

An American Sign Language interpreter will be located near the stage at House Left for patrons who are d/Deaf or hard of hearing. Seats marked with an “i” symbol provide the best sight lines to follow the interpretation and the action on stage. We are grateful to SVCreates in partnership with the County of Santa Clara for their generous grant to improve accessibility for our actors and audience members at this production.

Due to The City of Palo Alto’s renovations at the Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto Players’ production of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will be produced at the Woodside Performing Arts Center, located at 199 Churchill Avenue, Woodside, CA 94062.

Comments