MRS. CHRISTIE West Coast Premiere is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in October

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley kicks off its 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie. TheatreWorks’ Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli helms this madcap mystery investigating the unsolved 1926 disappearance of the queen of mystery novels herself, Agatha Christie. Almost a century later, Christie superfan Lucy unveils a clue about the author’s highly publicized 11-day vanishing and resolves to crack the case. In parallel storylines that blend past, present, and Poirot, Lucy discovers the power of finding oneself by disappearing.
This imaginative and speculative romp’s World Premiere directed by Sardelli at Dorset Theatre Festival was called “a most entertaining mélange of biography, sparkling with magical realism and theatrical wit” by Berkshire On Stage. BroadwayWorld lauded the work as “sophisticated, smart, funny, heartbreaking, and hopeful. Whether you're an Agatha Christie aficionado or you just like great art, this play has the power to move you. It is a love letter to writing, to theatre, to the mysterious and indomitable human spirit.”
WHEN: Previews: Wednesday, October 4 – Friday, October 6, 2023
Opening: Saturday, October 7, 2023
Closes: Sunday, October 29, 2023
SHOWS: Previews: 8:00pm
Tuesdays: 7:30pm
Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm
Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm
Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm
Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm
ACCESS: ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023; 2pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Audio Description: 8pm Saturday, October 28; 2pm Sunday, October 29, 2023
Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.
Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance
WHERE: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. 500 Castro Street, Mountain View
TICKETS: Subscriptions for TheatreWorks’ 53rd Season are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available for purchase in September 2023. Prices for single tickets start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, and patrons 35 and under. Pricing subject to change.
INFO: For information visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978
Photo Credit: Joey Moro/Dorset Theatre Festival
