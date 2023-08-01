MRS. CHRISTIE West Coast Premiere is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in October

Learn about the dates and location of the west coast premiere.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre Photo 2 DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre
Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-2 Photo 3 Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-21
The Professionals to Present CIRQUE DU SO RAY at The SF Fringe Festival Next Month Photo 4 The Professionals to Present CIRQUE DU SO RAY at The SF Fringe Festival Next Month

MRS. CHRISTIE West Coast Premiere is Coming to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in October

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley kicks off its 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie. TheatreWorks’ Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli helms this madcap mystery investigating the unsolved 1926 disappearance of the queen of mystery novels herself, Agatha Christie. Almost a century later, Christie superfan Lucy unveils a clue about the author’s highly publicized 11-day vanishing and resolves to crack the case. In parallel storylines that blend past, present, and Poirot, Lucy discovers the power of finding oneself by disappearing.

This imaginative and speculative romp’s World Premiere directed by Sardelli at Dorset Theatre Festival was called “a most entertaining mélange of biography, sparkling with magical realism and theatrical wit” by Berkshire On Stage. BroadwayWorld lauded the work as “sophisticated, smart, funny, heartbreaking, and hopeful. Whether you're an Agatha Christie aficionado or you just like great art, this play has the power to move you. It is a love letter to writing, to theatre, to the mysterious and indomitable human spirit.”

Performance details: 
 


WHEN:          Previews: Wednesday, October 4 – Friday, October 6, 2023
Opening: Saturday, October 7, 2023
Closes: Sunday, October 29, 2023
 
SHOWS:        Previews: 8:00pm
Tuesdays: 7:30pm
Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm
Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm
Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm    
Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm
 
ACCESS:       ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023
                        Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023; 2pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023
                        Audio Description: 8pm Saturday, October 28; 2pm Sunday, October 29, 2023
                        Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.
                        Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance
 
WHERE:       Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. 500 Castro Street, Mountain View
 
TICKETS:     Subscriptions for TheatreWorks’ 53rd Season are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available for purchase in September 2023. Prices for single tickets start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, and patrons 35 and under. Pricing subject to change.
 
INFO:             For information visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978

Photo Credit: Joey Moro/Dorset Theatre Festival




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Ars Minerva To Present Modern World Premiere Of OLIMPIA VENDICATA, October 20- 22 Photo
Ars Minerva To Present Modern World Premiere Of OLIMPIA VENDICATA, October 20- 22

Ars Minerva has announced that it will present the modern world premiere of Domenico Freschi's 1682 opera OLIMPIA VENDICATA this fall.

2
The Professionals to Present CIRQUE DU SO RAY at The SF Fringe Festival Next Month Photo
The Professionals to Present CIRQUE DU SO RAY at The SF Fringe Festival Next Month

Cirque du So Ray is the latest devised world creation from The Professionals, in which the world of the story, the characters and relationships are developed in the rehearsal process and all the dialogue is improvised.

3
ARC to Present a Live Reading of THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood on Monday Photo
ARC to Present a Live Reading of THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood on Monday

ARC will present a live reading of The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, directed by Timothy Redmond*, as the final installment of Outside the Box: Summer Staged Reading Series. The reading will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7 pm PT at Marin Shakespeare Theatre.

4
Town Hall Theatre to Screen MAMMA MIA! For Next Cult Classic Movie Night Photo
Town Hall Theatre to Screen MAMMA MIA! For Next Cult Classic Movie Night

After a successful screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Grease, Town Hall Theater Company is back at it again. This time, THT will be screening a sing-along version of Mamma Mia on Friday September 8th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Waiting Period
The Marsh (8/20-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# San Francisco Choral Society - Summer Festival Chorus: Mozart Requiem and Shchetynsky Requiem
Davies Symphony Hall (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Montgomery Theater (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Aladdin
Orpheum Theatre (8/02-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALO (Animal Liberation Orchestra) @ The Bruns Amphitheater
Bruns Amphitheater (8/05-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Indian Software Development Company
Broadway Musicals (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ragtime
UC Davis Health Pavilion (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAHÂBHÂRATA
Oakland Theater Project @Z Space (8/10-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You