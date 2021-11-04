MERRY-ACHI CHRISTMAS Will Be Performed at Hammer Theatre in San Jose Next Month

Hammer Theatre Center presents Mariachi Sol de Mexico with the blazing sounds of its 13-piece ensemble in a joyous holiday celebration. The show, A Merry-Achi Christmas, offers a fusion of traditional holiday spirit with the colors and traditions of Mexican and American Christmas songs and carols. This four times Grammy Award nominated ensemble's original rhythms, fresh sounds, and inspiring new arrangements have energized the world of mariachi for over thirty years. Merry-Achi Christmas will be performed 3:00pm & 7:30pm, Saturday, December 11 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José.

For tickets ($35, $45) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501. A livestream ticket for this performance is also available for $15.

In accordance with current city mandates, Hammer Theatre Center will require proof of full vaccination for all patrons to attend any performance or event. Attendees must provide their vaccine card, either paper or a digital copy, showing their name and date of final shot (must be two weeks prior), and a corresponding photo ID. All patrons and staff will also be required to mask indoors until further notice. Hammer Theatre's COVID FAQs are available here: https://hammertheatre.com/faq/.

Mariachi Sol De Mexico was founded by fifth-generation mariachi José Hernández in 1981, with the goal of introducing mariachi music to audiences all over the world. Their repertoire of music includes classical, pop, jazz, swing, and even Broadway tunes. A testament to their versatility, Mariachi Sol De Mexico has collaborated with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and shared the stage with popular Mexican artists Selena and Vicente Fernandez, as well as music greats Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, Jose Feliciano, The Beach Boys, and many more. Their music has also been featured on several film soundtracks including the computer-animated film Rango, plus live action films Sea Biscuit, The Old Gringo, American Me, Don Juan de Marco, Glory Road, and Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

José Hernández is an eleven-time Grammy Award nominee and a master of mariachi music. He is a world-renowned musician, composer, and music educator who also travels year-round, teaching the art of mariachi music to new generations at schools across the United States and Mexico. Hernández is founder of the world-famous Mariachi Sol de MéxicoÒ and America's first all-female professional mariachi ensemble Mariachi Reyna de Los AngelesÒ. In addition to leading two mariachi ensembles, he works tirelessly to inspire and empower the next generation of musicians through the educational initiatives he has founded: The José Hernández' Mariachi Nationals and Summer InstituteÒ, a mariachi music Summer intensive and competition which brings together some of the country's top student mariachi ensembles, and the Mariachi Heritage Society, which teaches mariachi music and folk dancing to new generations. José is also the Musical Director of several prestigious mariachi festivals.

Hernández has composed, arranged, and provided music for all 17 Mariachi Sol de México albums, and continues to advance the art of mariachi with daring new compositions and arrangements. His 17th CD, Bailando Sones y Huapangos con el Mariachi Sol de MexicoÒ, was nominated for both a Latin Grammy and a Grammy, and is an homage to the significant relationship between Mariachi Music and ballet folklórico. Hernández sings and plays trumpet, violin, guitarrón, and vihuela. His musical inspirations are rich and diverse, ranging from Agustín Lara to José Alfredo Jiménez. One of Hernández's proudest achievements is establishing the Sol de México symphony orchestra, bringing this powerful and vibrant sound to mariachi lovers around the world.

Owned by the City of San José and operated by San José State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San José at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The 528-seat theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, the popular National Geographic Live! speaker series to the acclaimed National Theatre Livefilm screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.