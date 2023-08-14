MAMMA MIA! To Perform Limited Engagement At BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced today that MAMMA MIA! will play a limited engagement at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco) beginning Tuesday, December 5 and running through Sunday, December 10, 2023. Single tickets (starting at $49) will go on sale beginning Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com. Ticket prices subject to change without notice.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.  

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for what was then a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show has had three North American tours prior to this: first in 2000 before the Broadway run, again in 2012, and the latest ending in 2017.  

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions.

The special edition cast recording of MAMMA MIA! is available on Decca Broadway.

For information about MAMMA MIA! visit www.mammamiathetour.com




