M. BUTTERFLY to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse

San Francisco Playhouse will present the Tony Award-winning M. Butterfly, written by David Henry Hwang (Chinglish, Yellow Face, Soft Power).

Based on the real-life trial of Bernard Boursicot, this breathtaking drama reimagines Puccini’s opera Madama Butterfly through the story of a French diplomat’s 20-year affair with a Chinese opera singer.

This trailblazing and poignant play illuminates the radical politics of cross-cultural relations, gender identity, illusion, and desire. Opening on Broadway in 1988, M. Butterfly catapulted into immediate critical acclaim, winning three Tony Awards including Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play, and a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Bridgette Loriaux, who provided movement direction for last season’s hit production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, returns to direct this production.