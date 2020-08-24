Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Little Opera at Grace Announces After-School Program For Children Grades K-8

The program will kick off on September 21, 2020.

Aug. 24, 2020  
Little Opera at Grace in San Francisco will present a virtual opera after-school program, OperaWire reports. The program will kick off on September 21, 2020.

The program, made for children grades K-8, will teach writing, composing, acting, singing, design, and performance, as the participants take part in three-act mini operas.

Act one will be created in the fall session, set for September 21-November 18. Act two will be created in the winer, November 30-February 10, 2021. Finally, Act three will be completed in the spring, February 22-May 2.

Read more on OperaWire.



