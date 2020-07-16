Lark Theater Presents Movies Under The Stars: Drive-in Theater

In response to theater closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lark Theater has partnered with the Village Shopping Center in Corte Madera to present The Lark Drive-In: Movies Under the Stars, a fun, safe, and affordable way for the public to enjoy blockbuster films in the outdoors.

Developed by the Lark's Executive Director Ellie Mednick, to sustain the shuttered Lark Theater, Movies Under the Stars will open July 23rd and will run every Thursday through Saturday until the end of October (weather permitting). Full schedule is currently being determined.

"With the prospects of re-opening pointing to the late fall or the new year, we had to come up with a way to provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor entertainment option for the whole family with the limited available choices, and we are confident we can accomplish this with Movies Under the Stars." said the Lark's Executive Director Ellie Mednick. "We are so grateful to partner with The Village, whose management is very enthusiastic to have us there, as was the town of Corte Madera who have both sanctioned and blessed our project."

July film programming includes:

July 23rd Raiders of the Lost Ark

July 24th Back to the Future

July 25th Jurassic Park

The Lark Drive-In can comfortably accommodate 100 or more cars, and programming will include classic family fare, comedies, musicals, and many more. Movies will be very different to Art House Cinema programming with such films as Jurassic Park and Back to the Future on opening weekend; Space Jam, Grease, Dirty Dancing, Purple Rain, Willy Wonka or Mrs. Doubtfire for families with small children on certain nights, while a bit more mature hits like The Big Lebowski, 42nd Street, Great Gatsby, and diverse films like Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing will be movie fare for the older crowd. There will be a different film every night.

All guidelines provided by Marin Health and Human services will be observed such as wearing masks if you leave your car to go to the portable toilets, which will be cleaned by a volunteer after each use.

The Lark Drive-In will offer sound through FM radio and the station number will be announced the night of each show as people enter the gate.

The Lark has invested in a new 40' blowup screen, and a state of the art outdoor projector. Owning this equipment will allow for future summer Drive-ins, or even Lark in the Park events, when people can watch movies while picnicking on the grass or from lawn chairs once the pandemic has ended.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $30 per car, $35 day of show,$25 for Lark Members, $15 for solo drivers. ALL TICKETS ARE PURCHASED ONLINE. Cars must be parked by 8:30 pm to enjoy the 9pm start time. The public is invited to bring the kids, blankets, pillows, and snacks - Lark's famous popcorn and other concession items will soon be offered online. Village restaurants will offer special takeaway meals and snacks. To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You