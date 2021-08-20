Landmark Musical Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season

San Francisco's Landmark Musical Theatre has announced the titles for the Company's upcoming in-person 2021-2022 season. The 2021-2022 season will include THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE (October 9 - November 7, 2021), Music Theatre International's ALL TOGETHER NOW! A GLOBAL EVENT CELEBRATING LOCAL THEATRE (November 12 - 15, 2021), STEEL PIER (January 15 - February 19, 2022), RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL (March 26 - April 30, 2022), and YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (May 14 - June 19, 2022). Subscriptions ranging in price from $75 to $149 - and individual tickets for THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE ranging in price from $20 to $50 - will be available starting Sunday, August 15, 2021, and individual tickets for all subsequent 2021-2022 productions will be available by Wednesday, September 15, 2021. All tickets and subscriptions may be purchased at LandmarkMusicals.com.

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE will perform at the Children's Creativity Museum Theater (221 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, between Mission and Howard). All other productions in the 2021-22 season will perform at Landmark's permanent new home, Theater 33 (533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94012, between Mason and Powell).

"This is an exciting adventure for all of us who work with Landmark and who have endeavored to bring interesting, intimate, and innovative musical theatre to San Francisco since 2015," says Jon Rosen, Artistic Director of Landmark Musical Theatre. "We are coming out of the long 18+ month lockdown caused by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic and have been fortunate to secure a five-year lease on a terrific 99-seat theater, Theater 33, located at 533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94012, between Mason and Powell. We finally have the security of our own theater, which has empowered us to create a wonderful inaugural season in our new permanent home. Notably, our 2021-2022 season will include the Bay Area premiere of STEEL PIER by John Kander and Fred Ebb (authors of the legendary musicals CABARET and CHICAGO). The Original Broadway Production of STEEL PIER was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and marked the Broadway debut of Kristin Chenoweth."

Rosen indicated that Landmark Musical Theatre plans to follow all city, state and federal health mandates throughout the season to reduce risk and protect the health of both actors and audience. At the current time, audience members either need to provide proof of vaccination or a recent (within 72 hours) Covid-free test at the time of attending a performance, and all audience members must be masked indoors, especially while sitting in their seats unless they are drinking or eating. "We will monitor all regulations and ensure we are following them closely," Rosen indicated. "We will also update our policies as the situation with the virus changes."

Landmark Musical Theatre's 2021-2022 season features:

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Conceived by Rebecca Feldman

Directed by Jon Rosen

Choreography by Meredith Fox

Music and Vocal Direction by Christopher Hewitt



October 9 - November 7, 2021

At the Children's Creativity Museum Theater (221 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103)

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny, and touching story by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn (Composer of FALSETTOS), this bee is one unforgettable experience. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents (all portrayed by adult actors) vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life-unaffirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Six spellers enter... one speller leaves victorious! The losers get a hug and a juice box.

The production will include audience participation, as four members of each night's audience will be selected to come to the stage and participate in the first act of the show!

Landmark Musical Theatre's production of THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE will feature two different casts (the Alpha Cast and the Betta Cast) who will be performing at specific performances. For more information on casting details, visit LandmarkMusicals.com.

MTI'S ALL TOGETHER NOW!

A GLOBAL EVENT CELEBRATING LOCAL THEATRE

THE GRAND OPENING OF LANDMARK MUSICAL THEATRE AT THEATER 33

Directed and Staged by Jon Rosen, LaTonya Watts, Meredith Fox and Richard Ciccarone

Music and Vocal Direction by Christopher Hewitt



November 12 - 15, 2021

At Theater 33 (533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA,94102)

Music Theatre International, one of the largest licensing agencies of musical theatre in the world, has collaborated with over fifty composers and lyricists to assemble this most remarkable revue of famous music from some of MTI's biggest hit musicals including RAGTIME, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, MY FAIR LADY, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, MARY POPPINS, OLIVER, HAIRSPRAY, and many others.



Landmark Musical Theatre is proud to present twelve performances of ALL TOGETHER NOW! in its newly opened theater at 533 Sutter Street, featuring notable Bay area talent as well as newcomers, both adult and young adult.

Featuring Songs by (in alphabetical order):

Lynn Ahrens • Kristen Anderson-Lopez • Benny Andersson • Billie Joe Armstrong • Howard Ashman • Sara Bareilles • Lionel Bart • Jerry Bock • Leslie Bricusse • Jason Robert Brown • Johnny Burke • Martin Charnin • Mindi Dickstein • Anthony Drewe • Jack Feldman • Stephen Flaherty • Matthew Gerrard • Zina Goldrich • Green Day • Sheldon Harnick • David Hein • Marcy Heisler • Jason Howland • Herbert Kretzmer • Jonathan Larson • Alan Jay Lerner • Frank Loesser • Frederick Loewe • Robert Lopez • Alan Menken • Tim Minchin • Robbie Nevil • Anthony Newley • Benj Pasek • Justin Paul • Tim Rice • Irene Sankoff • Dick Scanlan • Claude‑Michel Schönberg • Stephen Schwartz • Marc Shaiman • Richard M. Sherman • Robert B. Sherman • Glenn Slater • Stephen Sondheim • George Stiles • Charles Strouse • Jeanine Tesori • Björn Ulvaeus • Jimmy Van Heusen • Frank Wildhorn • Scott Wittman

STEEL PIER

Book by David Thompson

Music and Lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb

Conceived by Scott Ellis, Susan Stroman and David Thompson

January 15 - February 19, 2022

At Theater 33 (533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA,94102)

"Beautiful songs skillfully interwoven with the plot." - N.Y. Daily News

NOMINEE! 1997 Tony Award for Best Musical

NOMINEE! 1997 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical

NOMINEE! 1997 Tony Award for Best Original Score

NOMINEE! 1997 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical + 7 additional nominations

In the honky-tonk world of marathon dancing in Atlantic City, 1933, a captivating assortment of depression era souls eager to dance their way into fame and prizes gather on the STEEL PIER. The spectacle is presided over by an oily-tongued emcee, Mick Hamilton, who is secretly married to Rita Racine, the champion dancer and the singer acclaimed as "Lindy's Lovebird." Rita's usual marathon partner doesn't show up, so at the last minute she is paired with Bill Kelly, a handsome pilot who is also without a partner. As the hours of dancing whirl on, Rita becomes increasingly disillusioned with her conniving husband and more and more infatuated with the handsome young aviator and a vision of life in a peaceful cottage by the sea. Songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the creators of CHICAGO, CABARET, and other Broadway classics perfectly capture the rhythm and the drama of the 1930's dance marathon era.

Landmark Musical Theatre is thrilled to be able to present the Bay Area premiere of this wonderful (but rarely seen) musical. The 1997 Broadway production closed all too early, but it has been revived successfully at several local and regional theatres, including an acclaimed production on the West Coast at UCLA in 2018. Director Jon Rosen has a long history with this show, having attempted to mount it in San Francisco in 2003 with OpenStage Repertory Theatre. Unfortunately, their venue abruptly closed three weeks before the scheduled opening.) Now, 19 years later, he is excited to finally be able to bring this musical to the audiences of San Francisco and beyond, something he has wanted to do since first seeing the show just before it closed on Broadway.

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

Book and Lyrics by Joel Paley

Music by Marvin Laird

March 26 - April 30, 2022

At Theater 33 (533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA,94102)

Featuring J. Conrad Frank (aka Katya Smirnoff-Skyy) as Syvlia St. Croix

WINNER! 1992 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics

WINNER! 1993 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical

NOMINEE: Five 1992 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical

Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she will do anything to win the part in her school musical. And "anything" includes murdering the leading lady! This aggressively outrageous musical hit garnered rave reviews during its long Off-Broadway run.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Based on the Comic Strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Clark Gesner

Additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer

Additional Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa



May 14 - June 19, 2022

At Theater 33 (533 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA,94102)

WINNER! 1967 Drama Desk Award for Best Director

WINNER! 1967 Drama Desk Award for Best Performer (Bill Hinnant as Snoopy)

WINNER! 1967 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical

WINNER! 1999 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor (Roger Bart as Snoopy)

WINNER! 1999 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress (Kristin Chenoweth as Sally)

WINNER! 1999 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Happiness is great musical theatre! With charm, wit, and heart, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN explores life through the eyes of comic artist Charles Schulz' favorite character and his friends in the Peanuts gang. Musical numbers include "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," ""Suppertime," and "Happiness." This one is guaranteed to please audiences of all ages!