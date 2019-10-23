LADY MATADOR'S HOTEL Extended Through November 17 At Central Works

Central Works 2019 Season closing production of Cristina García's The Lady Matador's Hotel has been extended to November 17.

Originally scheduled to close Nov 10 the production is an exploration into the sensual world of writer Cristina García. "Based on my 2010 novel, the play interrogates many issues seizing our public discourse today: the fallout of war, immigration, extreme politics, as well as the personal and public responsibilities we bear in fraught times." Cristina García The Lady Matador's Hotel follows the denizens of a luxurious hotel in the capital of an unnamed Central American country in the midst of political turmoil.

There is the matadora in town for a bullfight. There is an ex-guerrilla now working as a waitress in the hotel. And there is a colonel who committed atrocities in the country's long civil war. Each day, the pull of revenge and desire draws them closer and closer together. The cast includes Rudy Guerrero (member AEA) , Sylvia Kratins, Gabriel Montoya, Steve Ortiz, Neiry Rojo and Erin Mei-Ling Stuart.

The Lady Matador's Hotel evolved out of the Central Works Writers Workshop, an ongoing commissioning program established in 2012. Twice a year, in 12-week sessions, 8 local playwrights are selected to develop projects through informal readings and carefully directed discussions. Last season, Cristina García's King of Cuba and Patricia Milton's Bamboozled emerged from this program, followed by two more this season. For more information, visit our website: www.centralworks.org





