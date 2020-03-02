Kevin James Comes To Luther Burbank Center For The Arts, May 27

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that executive producer and star of "The King of Queens" Kevin James will come to Santa Rosa on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets for James range in price from $45-$85 and will be available on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom, "The King of Queens," for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. In 2001, James brought his stand-up act to TV with "Sweat the Small Stuff," a one-hour special for Comedy Central. His second comedy special, "Never Don't Give Up," premiered on Netflix in April 2018.



James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2," "Zookeeper," and "Here Comes the Boom." He made his feature film debut in 2005 in Columbia Pictures' "Hitch" starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in "Pixels," "Grown Ups," "Grown Ups 2," and "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry." He also starred in the feature "True Memoirs of an International Assassin" for Netflix in 2016. In addition to his on-camera work, James' voice has been featured in the animated films "Barnyard" for Nick Movies, as well as "Monster House" and the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise for Sony Pictures Animation. James is currently in production starring in and executive producing "The Crew," a sitcom for Netflix.





