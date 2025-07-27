John Lloyd Young Sings His SOUL Out At Feinstein's At The Nikko

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, JERSEY BOYS. For his performance as Valli, Mr. Young won the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning JERSEY BOYS Original Cast Recording. Young re-created his Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Bros.' film adaptation of JERSEY BOYS.

John Lloyd Young plays Feinstein's at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on August 15-16th at 8 pm. Cover charges are $50 ($50.00 + $11.00 fees) This price is only available if you enter the access code: JLY

Tickets and information are available at www.feinsteinssf.com.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST

Young's interpretations of classic favorites and genre-bending knockouts range from nostalgic pop and R&B to jazz, Broadway, and beyond. His five-star-rated solo album of R&B standards is MY TURN...

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT THE NIKKO

Feinstein's at the NikkoOne of San Fran

One of San Francisco's most sophisticated live-music destinations, Feinstein's at the Nikko has played host to some of the world's leading musical talents.We present a wide range of local, regional and national entertainers. When you are a guest of Feinstein's at the Nikko you're invited into one of the most personal performance spaces San Francisco has to offer.

Our artists range from American Songbook master Michael Feinstein to a wide range of Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists; from Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends and R&B greats, to some of the Bay Area's most beloved and up-and-coming vocalists.

Feinstein's at the Nikko is located on the Lobby Level of the beautiful Hotel Nikko at 222 Mason Street. Located steps from Union Square, Hotel Nikko blends urban convenience with Eastern charm for a luxurious and boutique hotel experience.