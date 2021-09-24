Jacob Langfelder Presents BROADWAY AND VINE With Shoshana Bean

Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life) presented Broadway and Vine, intersecting the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country, this week with Billboard #1 Recording Artist Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked, Hairspray, Beaches) at Tre Posti in Napa Valley. The evening featured an impromptu performance with Arietta wine's Fritz Hatton, and a touching tribute to teachers featuring, Diana Gonzalez who sang "For Good" from Wicked with Bean. A post concert three-course Artist and Vintner's dinner by Chef Nash Cognetti, was paired with wines hosted by Arietta's Fritz and Caren Hatton, Darioush and Shahpar Khaledi of Darioush, Xavier Cervantes of Cervantes Family Vineyards, Ted Osborne with Olabisi Wines, as well as the Peju Family pouring Calmére and Peju with winemaker Sara Fowler.

The Napa Valley Reserve, Trinchero Family Estates, Frank Family, and Frog's Leap were also featured in the concert and wine experiences . In addition to bringing Broadway to Napa's backyard, the all-star concert series provides performance, workshop and masterclass opportunities for local youth. The monthly series is sponsored in part by Carneros Resort and Spa, Haute Living, and Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

The outdoor series continues this fall with Taylor Iman Jones (Hamilton, Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day, and co-star of the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada) October 18, and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone and co-star of the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada) on October 19. The series will also include Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change, Come From Away, Beautiful, If/Then, Matilda), Catherine Walker (Mary Poppins, Ragtime, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Omari Tau (Lion King), plus many more.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend all Broadway and Vine concerts and events. Tickets begin at $100 and more information can be found at: http://www.broadwayandvine.org

OCTOBER 18, 2021 6:30pm: TAYLOR IMAN JONES

OCTOBER 19, 2021 6:30pm: TONY WINNER, BETH LEAVEL

with more to be announced soon!