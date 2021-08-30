Jacob Langfelder Launches Broadway And Vine In Napa Valley With Tony Yazbeck And Lance Horne

Tony nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life) launched Broadway and Vine, intersecting the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country, this week with Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (On The Town, Gypsy, A Chorus Line, and star of the upcoming Broadway production of Flying Over Sunset) and Emmy Award winning composer and lyricist, Lance Horne, at Tre Posti in Napa Valley. An emotional Langfelder took the stage for the first time in Napa since launching the series at Meadowood Resort last year. The previous concert location was damaged by the 2020 California wildfires. The evening featured a three-course vintner's dinner by Chef Nash Cognetti, along with wines hosted by Arietta's Fritz and Caren Hatton, Rich and Leslie Frank of Frank Family Vineyards with winemaker Todd Graff, and the Peju Family pouring Calmére and Peju with winemaker Sara Fowler. Trinchero Family Estates and Far Niente also were featured in the concert and wine experiences . In addition to bringing Broadway to Napa's backyard, the all-star concert series provides performance, workshop and masterclass opportunities for local youth. The monthly series is sponsored in part by Carneros Resort and Spa, Haute Living, and Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

The outdoor series continues this fall with Billboard #1 Recording Artist Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked, Hairspray, Beaches) on September 21, followed by Taylor Iman Jones (Hamilton, Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day, and co-star of the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada) October 18, and Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone and co-star of the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada) on October 19. The series will also include Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change, Come From Away, Beautiful, If/Then, Matilda), Catherine Walker (Mary Poppins, Ragtime, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Omari Tau (Lion King), plus many more.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend all Broadway and Vine concerts and events. Tickets begin at $100 and more information can be found at: www.broadwayandvine.org

SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 6:30pm: BILLBOARD #1 ARTIST, Shoshana Bean

OCTOBER 18, 2021 6:30pm: Taylor Iman Jones

OCTOBER 19, 2021 6:30pm: TONY WINNER, Beth Leavel

with more to be announced soon