Jacob Collier to Perform at Davies Symphony Hall in October

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Jacob Collier will bring his genre-defying artistry to Davies Symphony Hall for one night only on Monday, October 27 at 8 p.m.

In this one-night-only event, Collier will debut his first-ever Audience Symphony Orchestra—a groundbreaking performance that invites fans to be more than spectators. Evolving his global ‘Audience Choir’ phenomenon into an orchestral one, fans who are (i) legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., (ii) eighteen (18) years of age or older, and (iii) have the unrestricted right to work in the U.S. or have employment authorization in the U.S., are invited to apply for a position in the audience-generated ensemble via this submissions form. Up to fifty (50) musicians will be selected to perform Jacob’s original compositions live on stage at San Francisco’s legendary Davies Symphony Hall on October 27, under the baton of his mother and esteemed conductor, Suzie Collier. Applications are open through June 14, 2025, with selected participants to be announced by the end of the month.*



With a depth and imaginatory infinity that is beyond question, musical multi-hyphenate Jacob Collier has taken the world by storm. Described as “the colourful Mozart of Gen Z" by the New York Times, his genre-bridging discography has led to 7 GRAMMY wins and 15 GRAMMY nominations, making him the first British artist in history to win GRAMMYs for each of his first 5 studio albums. His fearless approach to music has attracted 100+ collaborators, including Coldplay, John Legend, SZA, Hans Zimmer, Tori Kelly, John Mayer, Anoushka Shankar, Shawn Mendes, Joni Mitchell and more. Whether it's writing songs in keys that don't exist, or bringing 100,000 people together in improvised song - Jacob continues to push the boundaries of what's creatively possible in a language beyond words.