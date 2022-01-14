In-Person Performances of TWELFTH NIGHT Cancelled at San Francisco Playhouse

San Francisco Playhouse has canceled in-person performances of Twelfth Night closing in-person performances. Video streaming has been extended through January 29:

"Due to the rapidly changing global pandemic and recent spike in Covid-19 cases in San Francisco, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining in-person performances of Twelfth Night at San Francisco Playhouse, originally scheduled to close on Saturday, January 15th. All performances on Thursday, January 13th, Friday, January 14th, and Saturday, January 15th have been canceled.

We are so grateful to our incredible cast, musicians, staff, designers, and everyone else who made this production possible during this difficult time, as well as our beloved audiences who made Twelfth Night one of the most successful and memorable shows in our nineteen-year history. We are truly humbled by your support.

The good news: we are pleased to announce that we have extended the availability of our on-demand video stream of Twelfth Night until January 29th. Streaming tickets are available now on a sliding scale (starting at $15) and can be used to watch the show at any time through January 29.

Ticketholders for affected performances will be contacted by the box office. Tickets may be exchanged for another production, converted to a streaming video tickets, or refunded if needed.

San Francisco Playhouse's production of Heroes of the Fourth Turning is still scheduled to begin preview performances on January 26th, with Opening Night on Wednesday, February 2."