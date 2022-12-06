ISing Silicon Valley Names Rhett Del Campo As Its First Executive Director

Known for its transformational choral education and performance programs for 1st-12th grade girls, iSing Silicon Valley is kicking off its 10th anniversary season and advancing its strategic trajectory by welcoming its first Executive Director, Rhett M. Del Campo.

As a leader who increases organizations' impact by creating sustainable partnerships and building cultures that provide high levels of productivity and profitability, Rhett joins iSing following an eight-year tenure as Executive Director at Seraphic Fire, a GRAMMY-nominated professional vocal ensemble based in Miami, FL. At Seraphic Fire, Rhett grew the organization's budget from $1.4 million to $2.2 million, started an endowment, significantly expanded local community-based education programs in Title I schools, and forged ongoing partnerships with University of Miami, FIU, UCLA, and Aspen Music Festival and School focused on professional training for emerging performing artists. A classically trained pianist and former professional percussionist, Mr. Del Campo earned a B.M at New England Conservatory of Music, and a M.M. at DePaul University (Chicago, IL). He served as principal percussionist at the Royal Swedish Opera and Ballet (Stockholm, Sweden), and performed as a guest artist with major orchestras throughout the U.S. and abroad, before turning to arts administration.

iSing co-founder artistic directors Shane Troll and Jennah Delp-Somers and the rest of the iSing Team are thrilled to welcome Rhett to Silicon Valley. Jennah remembers, "I gasped when I saw Rhett's resume in my inbox. I'm a huge fan of his work with Seraphic Fire. For years, I've dreamed of an experienced and passionate leader to join our team - Rhett is that and more. I'm so excited to see all the ways that Rhett will deepen iSing's impact as we celebrate our 10th year anniversary and look forward to the next 10 years of girls changing the world through song."

Rhett will join iSing during the second half of the 2022-23 season, which will include a guest appearance with Joyce DiDonato (Stanford Lively Arts, Stanford, CA, January 20, 2023), a performance with St. Olaf Choir (San Francisco, CA, February 4, 2023), debut performances at the ACDA National Conference featuring 3 iSing commissions (Cincinnati, OH, February 22-25, 2023), musical masterclasses with acclaimed female vocal trio Trio Mediaeval, a host of Spring Concerts, and a summer tour to South Korea.

"We couldn't be happier that Rhett is joining iSing," said Christina Lai, Chair of the Board of iSing. "Welcoming our first full-time Executive Director during this momentous year is an exciting step towards taking the organization to the next level. With his proven success as an executive leader in arts administration, his strength in financial management and development, and his passion for choral education and performance, Rhett will be a terrific partner to artistic directors Jennah and Shane, and to the Board, as we continue to further iSing's mission of championing girls as artists, inspiring self-discovery, and transforming lives."

Once Rhett assumes his role in February 2023, he will be responsible for the overall management and day-to-day leadership of iSing, known for its transformational choral education and performance programs for 1st-12th grade girls. Mr. Del Campo will promote the organization's strategic priorities, lead all fundraising activities, and champion the growth of iSing's tuition-free Neighborhood Chorus program serving girls from Title 1 Schools in Silicon Valley.

"After witnessing Jennah and Shane's impressive and inspired artistic leadership, I was instantly taken with this organization," said Rhett Del Campo. "Access to quality arts education is critical to the development of our future leaders. Choral singing is especially impactful on our youth - those who participate at an early age experience increased well-being and are more civically engaged through volunteerism throughout their lives. Knowing this, I am especially eager to work with iSing's Board of Directors to help shape future leaders by building critical support for the Neighborhood Chorus program and increasing the organization's ability to bring life-changing artistic experiences to its students."

iSing Silicon Valley's 10th anniversary season next features Holiday Memories - two festive concerts on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00pm and 4:30pm at Mission Santa Clara de Asís in Santa Clara, California.

About iSing Silicon Valley

Founded in 2013 by Jennah Delp Somers and Shane Troll, iSing Silicon Valley brings together more than 300 1st-12th grade singers in Silicon Valley, offers them rigorous musical and vocal training, and creates extraordinary opportunities for them to bring to life newly commissioned works, collaborate with acclaimed artists, make professional recordings, and tour the world.

Celebrated for the gorgeous vocal blend and joyous singing of its choirs, iSing has built a deeply committed musical community in the Bay Area - and has earned recognition on the national and international stages.

Awards include the Chorus America, Dale Warland Singers Commission Award (2018) and the Grand Prize at the 8th International Robert Schumann Choral Competition (2018). Among iSing's 30 new music commissions: Where the Insects Sing (Santa Ratniece 2022), chorea lucis (Kenyon Duncan, 2022), and award-winning Never Shall I Forget (music Adam Schoenberg, words from Elie Wiesel's Night, 2019). iSing has also enjoyed collaborations with renowned opera singers Angel Blue and Barbara Bonney, multi-faceted soprano Esteli Gomez, musical pioneer Meredith Monk and Vocal Ensemble, vocal ensemble Voces8, St. Lawrence String Quartet, harpist Cheryl Ann Fulton, and members of the SF Symphony and One Found Sound.

iSing can be heard on Here I Stand (Innova Recordings, 2020), two singles, including Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw's anthem to empowerment, So Quietly (Innova Recordings, 2021) and the multi-media work Drift, with music by Daniel Wohl and video by Maní Sigfússon (Amsterdam Records, 2022). Scheduled for release in early 2023: love and light, featuring two new iSing commissions and other works from medieval to contemporary.