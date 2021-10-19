IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH San Francisco Extends Through January 3, 2022

Ho, Ho, Gogh! With over 410,000 tickets sold in San Francisco and more than 3.5 million tickets across North America, Lighthouse Immersive announced that Immersive Van Gogh-the original, blockbuster exhibition that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh's most incredible works of art-will extend through Monday, January 3, 2022 at San Francisco's SVN West (10 S. Van Ness Ave.).



A perfect holiday outing for families, friends, and corporate groups. Tickets for all dates are on-sale now by visiting vangoghsf.com. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with VIP, timed, and flexible ticket options available.



Additionally, the Immersive Van Gogh retail shop-available in-person at SVN West or online-features unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for the art lover on your list. From apparel and accessories to home decor and precious keepsakes, every item perfectly exudes the vibrancy, brushstroke, and detail Vincent Van Gogh is renowned for. To visit the online retail store, visit https://shopvangogh.com/.



With creative direction by Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, original music by multimedia composer Luca Longobardi and art direction by Vittorio Guidotti, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Utilizing the SVN West's unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic-feet of projections, the exhibition will feature stunning projections that illuminate van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). His paintings will be presented as how the artist first saw the scenes they are based on-active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes.



In order to comply with the City of San Francisco's vaccine mandate, visitors at Immersive Van Gogh will be required to present proof of full vaccination in order to enter the venue and attend the exhibit. Full vaccination means the person has received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Must be two weeks since receiving their final dose. In order to ensure this, patrons are required to upload their proof of vaccination to the below websites prior to visiting Immersive Van Gogh. Proof of this will be required to enter the venue. Residents of California should upload their proof of vaccination to: myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. Residents from outside of California should upload their proof of vaccination to: clearme.com/healthpass. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the proof of vaccination requirement. Masks are mandatory while inside SVN West for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status.



For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit vangoghsf.com. Follow the exhibition on social media at @vangoghsf on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.