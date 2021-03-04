Humphry Slocombe Creates Limited Edition Flavor To Celebrate Immersive Van Gogh

Humphry Slocombe-the small-batch ice cream brand synonymous with unique, ultra-premium flavors-is celebrating the West Coast premiere of Immersive Van Gogh- the all-new visually-striking exhibition that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh's most incredible works of art-with the creation of a new ice cream flavor. Inspired by van Gogh's iconic 'Sunflowers,' the limited edition ice cream flavor combines a vibrant turmeric-and-ginger-infused Golden Milk base with a house-made sunflower seed granola. The flavor will be available during the entire month of April at all four San Francisco Bay Area Humphry Slocombe locations (2790 Harrison St., San Francisco; One Ferry Building, San Francisco; 2335 Broadway, Oakland; 2948 College Ave., Berkeley).



Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the much-anticipated Immersive Van Gogh exhibition makes its West Coast premiere at San Francisco's SVN West beginning Thursday, March 18, 2021. A new block of tickets will go on sale Monday, March 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets for all dates through Monday, September 6 are on sale by visiting www.vangoghsf.com or calling 844-307-4644. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with VIP, timed, and flexible ticket options available.



"The art and food community in San Francisco has always been remarkably intertwined," said Lighthouse Immersive Co-Producer Corey Ross. "We are honored to be recognized with an official ice cream flavor created by Humphry Slocombe to commemorate the San Francisco engagement of Immersive Van Gogh."



"I can't think of a greater way to be welcomed to the San Francisco Bay Area than with a custom ice cream flavor," said Lighthouse Immersive Co-Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. "We look forward to being a part of the community and collaborating with Humphry Slocombe and other establishments that make San Francisco so unique."



Adds Humphry Slocombe Chef and Co-Owner Jake Godby: "This homage to van Gogh is inspired by his taking something common-such as sunflowers (or in this case ice cream)-and transforming it into something that's both familiar and also entirely new at the same time."



In conjunction with the limited edition ice cream flavor, Humphry Slocombe will host an Instagram giveaway offering four lucky winners a pair of tickets to experience Immersive Van Gogh. Details of the giveaway will be posted on @humphryslocombe.



From creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million people in Paris, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Utilizing the SVN West's unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic-feet of projections, the exhibition will feature stunning projections that illuminate van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). His paintings will be presented as how the artist first saw the scenes they are based on: active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes.



The walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions will be limited and in line with the City and County of San Francisco's capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers prominent throughout the venue, and digitally-projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to SVN West.



Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.



Immersive Van Gogh premiered in Toronto in July 2020 and has since received rave reviews from critics around the world. The Toronto Sun hailed it "intense and emotional, cathartic and liberating" and the Washington Post says the exhibition "cleverly embraces creativity." Hailed as "dizzying" and "delightful" by Chicago Daily Herald and a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm" by artnet news, the exhibition can be summed up by CTV's description: "a completely new way of encountering art." During July and August 2020, the Toronto exhibit surpassed worldwide ticket sales for any of the ticketing platform's live cultural events, according to Ticketmaster. The exhibition has sold over half a million tickets in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles (opening May 2021), and New York City (opening June 2021).



Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, don't miss the captivating and breathtaking digital art experience TimeOut Chicago calls "the future of experiential art."



For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit www.vangoghsf.com or call 844-307-4644. Follow the exhibition on social media at @vangoghsf on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



This exhibition contains sequences of bright flashing lights which may affect visitors who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy as well as others who are sensitive to moving lights. Viewer discretion is advised.