Hammer Theatre Center to Kick Off the Holiday Season With COOL YULE
This annual tradition features top SJSU music majors performing yuletide favorites with a cool twist.
Bay Area music lovers can chill out this holiday season with San José State University Jazz Orchestra's Cool Yule, a lively concert of holiday classics with a jazzy swing at the Hammer Theatre Center. Directed by Thomas Langan, this annual tradition features top SJSU music majors performing yuletide favorites with a cool twist. Cool Yule will be performed 7:30pm, Tuesday, December 6 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($15-$30) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.
The San José State University Jazz Orchestra provides students with an opportunity to perform traditional and contemporary repertoire from an array of composers spanning over 50 years of jazz history. Activate hails, "SJSU Jazz Orchestra knows a few numbers of their own. This diverse group of music majors are well versed in diverse styles- from classical to Afro-Latin jazz." Students are selected for this ensemble by audition only.
Thomas Langan is a performing artist, composer, and educator who "most often uses the mediums of wood, metal, and electromagnetic energy to create the temporal and vibrational sculptures colloquially known as music." He can be found practicing his art with collaborators around the Bay Area and beyond, and teaching musical subjects including Jazz and Music Theory at SJSU and elsewhere.
Owned by the City of San José and operated by San José State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San José at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The 528-seat theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, the acclaimed National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art, and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.
