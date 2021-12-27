HERSHEY FELDER AS MONSIEUR CHOPIN Postponed to August 2022

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has announced that performances of the hit musical masterpiece Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin have been postponed until August 2022. Originally scheduled to run January 19 - February 13, 2022, Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin will now be presented August 17 - September 11, 2022 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View.

Patrons already holding tickets to Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin will receive new tickets by mail between January 17-31, 2022 and are asked to wait until receiving their new tickets before contacting the box office to make alterations or exchanges. For more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org.

"Out of an abundance of caution," said TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Artistic Director Tim Bond, "Hershey and our team made the difficult decision to delay his highly-anticipated return to TheatreWorks. We look forward to welcoming Hershey back to the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts in August for this thrilling performance."

"TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is one of my favorite places to perform," said Hershey Felder. "And Theatreworks audiences have been my favorite audiences since I began performing years ago with Irving Berlin. As the new Monsieur Chopin is an intimate performance piece where we talk to each other as a 19th century character and his students, it is important that audiences are safe to engage in this way with me in character, and that we all are demonstrably safe and comfortable to have the full audiences we have come to know and love. I cannot thank you enough for your patience as I too await our time together this summer."

In Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin, Felder performs as brilliant Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin, illuminating an exclusive piano lesson with this musical master. In this stunning solo show, the "Poet of the Piano" tells his romantic story while sharing dazzling performances of his compositions. Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin has delighted audiences across the country in critically acclaimed sold-out runs.

Felder has become an enormous favorite among South Bay Area audiences through his appearances at TheatreWorks, where his stage productions have smashed box office records. Felder's TheatreWorks performances include the regional premieres of Our Great Tchaikovsky and Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, as well as the World Premieres of Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY and Hershey Felder: Beethoven.

For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org or call (877)-662-8978