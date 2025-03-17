HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS - PART 1 in Concert is Coming to BroadwaySF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return to San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 in Concert, the second to last film in the Harry Potter series. On Friday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 9 at 1 p.m., Justin Freer will conduct a full symphony orchestra in performing Alexandre Desplat’s incredible score live from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

Harry, Ron and Hermione set out to track down and destroy the secret to Voldemort’s power – the Horcruxes. On their own and on the run, the three must rely on one another more than ever…but Dark Forces threaten to tear them apart.

Winner of the International Film Music Critics Award (IFMCA), World Soundtrack Award, and Satellite Award for Best Orig. Score, Academy-Award winning composer Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The King’s Speech, Philomena) created a subtle yet full-flavored score, transporting audiences into the adventures of Harry and his friends as the long-feared wizarding war begins!

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will continue to celebrate the wizarding world.”

