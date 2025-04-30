HAPPY PLEASANT VALLEY: A SENIOR SEX SCANDAL MYSTERY MUSICAL to be Presented at Center REP

Performances will run from June 1–29, 2025.
Center Repertory Company has revealed the cast and creative team for HAPPY PLEASANT VALLEY: A SENIOR SEX SCANDAL MYSTERY MUSICAL—the world premiere musical written by celebrated Bay Area composer/playwright Min Kahng and directed by Jeffrey Lo—performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts beginning Sunday, June 1 and running through Sunday, June 29, 2025.
When internet influencer Jade Park is cancelled online, she seeks redemption by taking on a precarious challenge—helping her rebellious grandmother June, who has the raised eyebrows of many in her senior residential community following a string of mysterious deaths of her lovers. When the body count starts to rise, the pressure is on Jade to solve the mystery and save her grandmother’s (sex) life! This romp of a world-premiere musical explodes the social taboos around aging by celebrating the Boomer spirit and the intergenerational connections that make family worth fighting for.
"I'm thrilled to put a bow on my first season at Center REP with Min's exceedingly joyous, sexy, and downright hilarious world premiere musical,” said Center REP Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow. “Our partnership with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley shoots straight from the heart of our strategic plan to produce more new work and strengthen alliances with partner theatres. To develop and produce work that provokes thought and tickles the funny bone in equal measure is also a core part of my vision as an arts leader. Get ready y'all: The wildly talented company of Happy Pleasant Valley is coming to town!"
“I can't tell you how happy I am that Happy Pleasant Valley will continue bringing joy to San Francisco Bay Area audiences with the upcoming Center REP production,” said TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli. “Our audiences had such a blast with the show. The beauty of this rare local co-production is that it gives Min Kahng, Jeffrey Lo, and the rest of the creative team a chance to further refine their storytelling. TheatreWorks and Center Rep are working together to make this musical shine, with the goal of sharing its magic with audiences throughout the Bay Area!”
The cast of HAPPY PLEASANT VALLEY includes (in alphabetical order): Rinabeth Apostol, Jacqueline De Muro, Michael Patrick Gaffney, Cindy Goldfield, Lucinda Hitchcock Cone, Emily Kuroda, , Sophie Oda, Ezra Reaves, Danny Scheie, Melissa Mei Jones, Lee Ann Payne, and Mickey Skinner.
Directed by Jeffrey Lo, the creative team for HAPPY PLEASANT VALLEY includes Min Kahng (Book, Music, & Lyrics), Timothy Fletcher (Music Director) William Liberatore (Orchestrations), Lee Ann Payne (Choreography), Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Design), Jill C. Bowers (Costume Design), Kurt Landisman (Lighthing Design), James Ard (Sound Design), David Lee Cuthbert (Projections Design), Tasi Alabastro (Projections Content Creation), Heather Sterline (Wig Design), Judith Nihei (Artist Counselor), Amanda Pulcini (Intimacy Coordinator), Stephen Muterspaugh (Fight Coordinator), Julie McCormic (Dramaturg), Randall K. Lum (Stage Manager), and Joe Coe (Assistant Stage Manager).
