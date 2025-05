HAPPY PLEASANT VALLEY: A SENIOR SEX SCANDAL MYSTERY MUSICAL to be Presented at Center REP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center Repertory Company has revealed the cast and creative team for HAPPY PLEASANT VALLEY: A SENIOR SEX SCANDAL MYSTERY MUSICAL—the world premiere musical written by celebrated Bay Area composer/playwright Min Kahng and directed by Jeffrey Lo—performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts beginning Sunday, June 1 and running through Sunday, June 29, 2025.

