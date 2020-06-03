Globetrotting Shakespeare Virtual Event Moved To July 11

The newly launched Globetrotting Shakespeare presents an international online performance experience of William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

In light of the need to focus on the current conversation playing out across the country, the artistic team is postponing this live stream event to JULY 11. We stand in solidarity with protestors and those working to vocalize and educate, to build compassion and solidarity around the BLM movement.

In this moment of isolation, reflection, and transformation, Shakespeare artists across 4 countries will come together digitally to offer a live stream performance of The Tempest for our Time.

Journeying to Prospero's digital island are theatre makers and artists representing Shakespeare Napa Valley, Shakespeare by the Sea, Prague Shakespeare Company, Atlanta Shakespeare Company at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Shakespeare at Notre Dame, and The University of Houston. The Mucha Foundation has generously granted the use of Geraldine Mucha's 1964 composition, The Tempest overture for orchestra, to the production. The actors will be participating remotely, and the event will be live streamed through thestreamingtheatre.com.

Contributions to the event will benefit Prague Shakespeare Company's Summer Shakespeare Intensive (SSI), a transformational classical theater training, performance and mentorship program that takes place each summer in the Czech Republic. Due to the devastating Coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 SSI program and 12 PSC international productions were cancelled, resulting in a devastating artistic, educational, and financial loss of over $450,000.

All of the artists featured in the Globetrotting Shakespeare's The Tempest for our Time represent international theater leaders, directors and actors, who have all worked for Prague Shakespeare Company. This coming together from around the world demonstrates the microcosm of the kind of artistic company PSC creates - uniting a world through the words of William Shakespeare.

11 July 2020 at (11:00 PDT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 Prague CET). The Streaming Theatre at https://thestreamingtheatre.wixsite.com/home/livestream and on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/thestreamingtheatre. This is a DONATE WHAT YOU CAN fundraising event at https://www.pragueshakespeare.com/support-psc.html. Help meet a goal of raising $35,000.

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You