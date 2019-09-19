Friday Forty Announced for San Francisco's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender announced today that fans will be able to access some of the best seats to see the San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Curran Theater for $40 ($20 per Part) via the "Friday Forty" ticket lottery. Winners will be drawn every Friday for the following week's performances, and "Friday Forty" tickets will only be available through the official website, TodayTix.com or the TodayTix App. The first entry period begins Monday, October 14, 2019, with the drawing held Friday, October 18, 2019, for performances October 23-26, 2019. For more information, visit harrypotteronstage.com.



In San Francisco, "Friday Forty" entry will open every Monday at 12:01 a.m. PT for the following week's performances. Fans may enter via TodayTix to win access to the tickets until Friday at 1 p.m. PT. Winners will be notified between 1 p.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT each Friday.



Winners pay $40 total ($20 per Part) per person, securing a seat for both Part One and Part Two in consecutive performances the following week. Winners are able to purchase a maximum of two tickets for both Part One and Part Two in one transaction. Tickets may be collected at the box office on the day of the performance.



To ensure that as many people as possible have the chance to access these low-price tickets, they are only available via the official website, TodayTix.com or the TodayTix App. It is not possible to purchase these tickets in person at the Curran Theater or anywhere else.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 and the official opening is Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Curran Theater (445 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102). Tickets are currently on sale through May 17, 2020, at HarryPotterOnStage.com. The Curran Theater box office will open for in-person purchases beginning Tuesday, September 24 at 12:00 p.m. PT at which time additional tickets will be released through June 20, 2020. Prior to the start of performances, box office hours will be Tuesday through Saturday 12-8p.m. (closed Sunday and Monday).



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by JohnTiffany.



It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.



While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

