First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW San Francisco Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Francisco:
Best Choreography (Local)
Best Costume Design (Local)
Best Direction of a Musical (Local)
Best Direction of a Play (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actor in A Play (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)
Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)
Best Lighting Design (Local)
Best Local Musical
Best Local Play
Best Production Performed by Youth
Best Production Performed For Youth
Best Scenic Design (Local)
Best Solo Performance/Production
Best Sound Design (Local)
Best Special Theater Event
Best Touring Production
Person to Watch (Female)
Person to Watch (Male)
Jim Cooney - CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%
Laura Elaine Ellis, Jamie Yuen Shore, Nicola Bosco-Alvarez, Erin Gentry - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 8%
Gary Ferguson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Landmark Musical Theatre 6%
Kristina Marie Martin - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 11%
Tiersa Nureyev - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 10%
Julie Engelbrecht - NINE - 3Below Theaters 6%
Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 10%
Gary Ferguson - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 8%
Danny Duncan - WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 6%
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%
Troy Lescher - FANTASTIC MR. FOX - Humboldt State University 8%
Scott Guggenheim - WHO'S HOLIDAY - 3Below Theaters 7%
Matthew Rossoff - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 10%
Zachary Infante - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 9%
William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES - Martinez Campbell Theatre 7%
John Pfumojena - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 10%
Benoit Monin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Half Moon Bay Shakespeare 9%
Jourdán Olivier-Verdé - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 6th Street Playhouse 8%
Donna Marie - REMEMBERING JAMES - Martinez Cambell Theatre 6%
Melissa Momboisse - HAIRSPRAY - Bay Area Musicals 6%
Desiree Rodriguez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 5%
Brittany Sims - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 9%
Nahel Tzegai - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 8%
Heather Orth - NOISES OFF - Hillbarn Theatre 7%
Donald Webber Jr. - HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - SHN Orpheum Theatre 13%
Luis Figueroa - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 12%
Joél Pérez - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 9%
Ben Turner - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 9%
Zaya Kolia - THE NORTH POOL - Bread & Butter Theatre 8%
Doug Santana - ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Palo Alto Players 6%
Tanaka Dunbar Ngwara - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Contra costa Civic Theatre 8%
Hannah Martinez-Crow - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Husky Theatre 8%
Yani Marin - KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 8%
Kim Donovan - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Altarena Playhouse 9%
Bonnie DeChant - COME BACK LITTLE SHEBA - Altarena Playhouse 6%
Emily Stone - LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 6%
Aya Matusomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 12%
Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - Martinez Campbell Theatre 9%
Weili Shi - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Ray of Light Theatre 9%
KISS MY AZTEC - Berkeley Repertory Theatre 9%
WEST SIDE STORY - BATCO, SFArtsED, YPTMTC, UCBSO 8%
A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 8%
THE JUNGLE - The Curran 15%
LIFE SUCKS - Custom Made Theatre 7%
AS YOU LIKE IT - Half Moon Bay Shakespeare 6%
SPRING AWAKENING - Hillbarn Theatre Conservatory 23%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School, The Husky Theatre 17%
FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT - Transcendence's Broadway Under the StarsF 12%
SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Bay Area Children's Theatre 21%
CINDERELLA - African American Shakespeare company 20%
NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 16%
Miriam Buether - THE JUNGLE - The Curran 13%
Michael Kramer, - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 11%
Andrea Bechert - FUN HOME - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 7%
Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre 17%
Andre Lajevardi - NEWSIES - Starstruck Theatre 14%
Regina Evans - 52 LETTERS - Ubuntu Theater Project 13%
Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company 14%
Travis Rexroat - ONCE - 42nd Street Moon 11%
Aya Matsutomo - HEATHERS - Pacifica Spindrift Players 10%
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp - ADAM PASCAL AND ANTHONY RAPP - Feinsteins at the Nikko 31%
Broadway Under the Stars - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence's Broadway Under the Stars 22%
BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS - Transcendence Theatre Company 12%
HAMILTON 'AND PEGGY' TOUR - Orpheum Theatre SF 27%
COME FROM AWAY - Broadway in SF 13%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Curran 12%
Cassie Grilley 11%
Tanika Baptiste 10%
Loreigna Sinclair 6%
Donald Webber Jr. 11%
William Griffin 9%
Zaya Kolia 6%
