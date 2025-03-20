Eddie Izzard's HAMLET Extends at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-nominated Eddie Izzard’s solo performance of Hamlet will extend its San Francisco engagement. Infused with her signature wit and storytelling, Izzard brings to life 23 characters in a dynamic new staging of Williams Shakespeare’s iconic play, adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell. Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell. This strictly limited engagement performs Tuesday, April 1 through Sunday, April 20, 2025 at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater.



Hamlet received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, as well as a nomination for the Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award.

In Hamlet, The King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge—initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. Izzard portrays men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets.



Izzard says of the monumental undertaking, “I have always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters and Hamlet is the ultimate. This is a production for everyone, a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark, and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, scary, and dramatic Hamlet.”



Hamlet marks Eddie’s second solo show, following her sold-out run of Charles Dicken’ Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews in New York and at The Garrick Theatre in London’s West End.



A Tony Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor, Izzard's boundary-pushing career includes critically acclaimed roles in theater, film, and television. On Broadway, Izzard starred in Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2003 revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, garnering the Tony nomination for Leading Actor in a Play—and appeared in David Mamet’s Race. Major London stage credits include The Cryptogram, Edward II, 900 Oneonta, Joe Egg, and Lenny. Izzard made her West End debut in 1993 in the solo show Live at the Ambassadors, receiving an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. Izzard’s film roles include Stephen Frears’ Victoria & Abdul opposite Dame Judi Dench, Julie Taymor's Across the Universe, Peter Bogdanovich's The Cat's Meow, Valkyrie, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, and the recent Doctor Jekyll in which she plays Dr. Nina Jekyll and Rachel Hyde. She is the recipient of two Emmy Awards for her televised special, “Dressed to Kill.” She’s also been seen as Dr. Abel Gideon in “Hannibal” and in FX’s critically acclaimed series, “The Riches,” in which Izzard both starred and executive produced.

The creative team for Hamlet includes Tom Piper (Set Design), Tyler Elich (Lighting Design), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (Costume Stylist), Eliza Thompson (Composer), Didi Hopkins (Movement Director), and J. Allen Suddeth (Fight Director). Hamlet is produced by Westbeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

